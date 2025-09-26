EA FC Mobile 26 update: Gameplay deep dive

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 26, 2025 06:48 GMT
Check out the gameplay deep dive with this guide (Image via EA Sports)
The EA FC Mobile 26 update went live yesterday (September 25, 2025) after a long maintenance break. It introduced tons of fixes and gameplay changes based on the feedback the developer received over the past months. The gameplay changes that the patch features include Kickoff Rush, Passes, Crossing, Headers, and Referee Logic mechanics. Read on to learn more.

Everything you need to know about the gameplay changes made with the EA FC Mobile 26 update

Passing

Kickoff Rush

  • The effectiveness of Kickoff Rush has been reduced by rebalancing the long Lofted Through Passes.
  • If there's a mismatch of speed between a CB and ST, and the long ball is played by a highly-rated passer, Kickoff Rush can still take the defenders by surprise.

Balancing Lofted Through Passes

  • The travel time of Lofted Through Passes has been enhanced to reflect Long Passing attributes. From now on, defenders will have more time to react to long Lofted Through Passes. This will ensure more consistent and attribute-driven outcomes across all scenarios.
  • Mid to long distance Lofted Through Passes now have a longer travel time and lower accuracy, depending on the character's Long Passing attribute.
Crossing and Headers

Crosses

  • Cross accuracy is now heavily determined by the character's attributes and the defensive pressure on the crosser. Also, defenders marking the character will significantly affect their accuracy. This means that a decent crossing position will also enhance the cross quality.

Headers

  • Header success and header accuracy will now be heavily influenced by the character's attributes, the jump, their initial position, and the player contesting the aerial battle.
Referees

  • Referees' decision-making ability has been improved. So, from now on, incorrect fouls that were called out from light collisions won't take place, letting you skillfully move around defenders.

Shooting

  • Shot accuracy will be reduced when you shoot while turning away from the goal, ensuring better positioning is taken into account.
  • Basic shots from low-end characters are adjusted to reflect their attributes better.
  • To improve responsiveness, gesture shots follow swipe input more accurately.
  • On three and four-star Weak Foot characters, the amount of Shot Error has been slightly reduced.
  • The impact of the Curve attribute on Finesse Shot trajectory and outcomes has increased.
New Formations

  • 4-2-1-3
  • 4-1-3-2
  • 3-1-4-2
  • 3-4-2-1
  • 4-4-1-1
  • 4-3-2-1
  • 5-4-1

Other features of the EA FC Mobile 26 update

Here are the title's other aspects in which the patch has made changes:

  • Match Presentation
  • Team Badge
  • Rank Up Improvements
  • Star Heads & Celebrations
  • Commentary & Audio
  • Manager mode
  • Locker Room
  • Division Rivals
  • VSA/H2H
  • UI
  • Leagues
  • Trade Market
  • Skill Games
