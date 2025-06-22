Edward and Princia in Black Clover Mobile: All specialities of these last units explored

Black Clover Mobile will soon bid adieu to players. As a ceremonious goodbye, the developer will release a final update on June 26, 2025, introducing two fresh units, Edward Avalache and Princia Funnybunny. There will also be along with other content inspired by Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King and a special event.

Read on to learn in detail about the fresh two mages set to arrive soon in-game.

Everything you need to know about Edward and Princia in Black Clover Mobile

Princia Funnybunny

Learn all abilities of Princia (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Skill 1: Empress' Strike

ATK: 130%

MATK: 130%

This ability allows Princia to teleport to an enemy and deal damage. If Legion Knight is present on the self, she attacks after granting a 20% Increased DMG Dealt Buff.

Skill 2: Gehenna Game

ATK: 120%

MATK: 120%

This ability allows Princia to summon her legion soldiers, who deal damage to all foes.

SP: Empress' Impact

ATK: 240%

MATK: 240%

This ability allows Princia to unleash the empress's strike on enemies.

Passive ability

If Princia's HP is below 30%, this passive ability grants her Immortality Buff for two Turns. If there is an ally present that has a power attribute at the start of a battle, this passive ability grants the self the Legion Knight Buff.

Edward Avalache

Learn about all the abilities of this fresh mage (Image via Vic Game Studio)

Skill 1: Blossoming Ice

ATK: 130%

MATK: 130%

The Blossoming Ice ability allows Edward to create an ice weapon with which he deals increased damage. This attack also inflicts a 10% Increased DMG Taken Debuff on the enemy for two Turns.

Skill 2: Cold Wave

ATK: 150%

MATK: 150%

This ability lets Edward release a freezing wave that deals damage to all enemies, inflicting a Freeze status ailment on a designated foe for two Turns.

SP: Fallen Angel of Frozen Hell

ATK: 240%

MATK: 240%

This ability lets Edward create a big demon made of ice that deals damage to all enemies.

Passive ability

When the Freeze status ailment placed on an enemy ends, this passive ability grants the self a Reduced Skill II's cooldown for two Turns.

Note that the developer will stop the game's servers on August 21, 2025. So, you can bid adieu to the title by participating in all the final events coming with the June 26 update.

