  eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Update size, maintenance period, and more

eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Update size, maintenance period, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 11, 2025 09:29 GMT
eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update
eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update size and other details revealed (Image via Konami)

Konami announced the official update size and other details about the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update, along with new packs and additional content set to arrive alongside it. With the August 14, 2025, release date fast approaching, the community is eager to learn more about the update.

This article aims to keep the community updated with everything we know so far about the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update. Read on to explore more.

eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: File size and maintenance period

The eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update will arrive on the Google Play Store and will be made available for download during a large-scale maintenance break. According to an in-game mail from the developer, the update will require about 2.7GB of free storage space.

The server maintenance will begin on August 13, 2025, at 3:30 PM (UTC) and will conclude on August 14, 2025, at 1:30 PM (UTC). Visit the Google Play Store during this maintenance to download the new update.

eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Contents concluding before the maintenance begins

Konami also announced that a bunch of in-game content will be ending for the current season with the beginning of the large-scale maintenance on August 13, 2025.

These are:

  • Match Pass
  • eFootball League

Special Player List

  • Highlight: 30th Anniversary Elites
  • POTM: Brazilian League
  • POTM: J. League

National Pack Selection: Worldwide Jun '25

  • Belgium '25 Packs
  • P Kluivert 2025
  • Themed Events
  • Objectives

eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Data Carryover

Previously, Konami revealed the Data Carryover details for the v5.0.0 update. According to it, in-game assets mentioned below will be carried over after the update:

  • eFootball Coins
  • eFootball Points
  • GP (Maximum 999,999,999)
  • Nominating Contract
  • Chance Deal
  • Selection Contest
  • Badges
  • Progress of Badges
  • Additional Stripes
  • Standard Player Ticket
  • Purchased Avatar Sets
  • Contents of Inbox
  • Username
  • Login Bonus
  • Random Booster Token
  • Co-op Emotes
  • Friend List
  • Training Program
  • Skill Training Program
  • Position Training Program
  • Skill Up
  • Gallery
  • Players Owned
  • My Team Backup Player Slots
  • Objectives Completed (Other than Career Objectives)
  • Pack Purchase
  • eFootball Point Shop Purchase
However, the carryover of the Base Team and Avatar will vary depending on the available content at the time of the update.

You can check out our previous article for more details regarding the Players and Managers Data Carryover.

Additionally, the developer has announced that the names of the Training Programs, Skill Training Programs, and Position Training Programs will be changed to "Exp Tokens", "Skill Tokens", and "Position Tokens", respectively, after the update.

