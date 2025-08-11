eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Update size, maintenance period, and more

Konami announced the official update size and other details about the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update, along with new packs and additional content set to arrive alongside it. With the August 14, 2025, release date fast approaching, the community is eager to learn more about the update.This article aims to keep the community updated with everything we know so far about the eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update. Read on to explore more.eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: File size and maintenance periodThe eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update will arrive on the Google Play Store and will be made available for download during a large-scale maintenance break. According to an in-game mail from the developer, the update will require about 2.7GB of free storage space.Also read: Best Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025The server maintenance will begin on August 13, 2025, at 3:30 PM (UTC) and will conclude on August 14, 2025, at 1:30 PM (UTC). Visit the Google Play Store during this maintenance to download the new update.eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Contents concluding before the maintenance beginsKonami also announced that a bunch of in-game content will be ending for the current season with the beginning of the large-scale maintenance on August 13, 2025.Also read: How to get more Nominating Contracts in eFootballThese are:Match PasseFootball LeagueSpecial Player ListHighlight: 30th Anniversary ElitesPOTM: Brazilian LeaguePOTM: J. LeagueNational Pack Selection: Worldwide Jun '25Belgium '25 PacksP Kluivert 2025Themed EventsObjectiveseFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update: Data CarryoverPreviously, Konami revealed the Data Carryover details for the v5.0.0 update. According to it, in-game assets mentioned below will be carried over after the update:eFootball CoinseFootball PointsGP (Maximum 999,999,999)Nominating ContractChance DealSelection ContestBadgesProgress of BadgesAdditional StripesStandard Player TicketPurchased Avatar SetsContents of InboxUsernameLogin BonusRandom Booster TokenCo-op EmotesFriend ListTraining ProgramSkill Training ProgramPosition Training ProgramSkill UpGalleryPlayers OwnedMy Team Backup Player SlotsObjectives Completed (Other than Career Objectives)Pack PurchaseeFootball Point Shop PurchaseHowever, the carryover of the Base Team and Avatar will vary depending on the available content at the time of the update.You can check out our previous article for more details regarding the Players and Managers Data Carryover.Additionally, the developer has announced that the names of the Training Programs, Skill Training Programs, and Position Training Programs will be changed to &quot;Exp Tokens&quot;, &quot;Skill Tokens&quot;, and &quot;Position Tokens&quot;, respectively, after the update.