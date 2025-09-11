eFootball server maintenance today (September 11, 2025): Schedule, new packs, and more

The weekly eFootball server maintenance is today (September 11, 2025), and it will bring a new legend, a new POTW pack, and a new free Showtime player card. You can get the Isco Showtime card for free for playing the PvP matches in the eFootball League, and reliable data miners have shared that this card can move up to 102 overall.
Many new players will also arrive after the server maintenance today. This article will discuss everything you need to know about the weekly eFootball server maintenance today.
Note: Part of this article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take that information with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
eFootball server maintenance today (September 11, 2025): Schedule and new packs
The recent weekly eFootball server maintenance began on September 11, 2025, at 2:00 am and ended at 8:00 am UTC. A new POTW pack will arrive after the maintenance period, bringing 11 standout players from different national teams. It will be live from September 11 to 18, 2025.
Also read: eFootball 2025 v5.0.0 update details
The featured players' names are yet to be disclosed, but according to an X post from the game's handle, a player with the Classic No. 10 playing style, and two players with player skills like Long-range Curler and Double Touch will be featured in this pack.
Leaks suggest that Spanish CM Mikel Merino (94) would have the Long-range Curler skill, Lionel Messi (96) would have the Classic No 10 playing style, and Kevin De Bruyne (95) would have the double touch skill.
Also read: Best Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo build in eFootball
Other players in the POTW pack, as per recent leaks, are Mateo Retegui (CF, 94), Manuel Akanji (CB, 94), Memphis Depay (CF, 94), Jindrich Stanek (GK, 92), Aurelien Tchouameni (DMF, 95), Reece James (RB, 94), Bruno Guimaraes (DMF, 94), and David Raum (LMF, 93).
A new legend is coming after the eFootball server maintenance today
A new right-footed legend will debut in the game after the eFootball server maintenance today (September 11, 2025). The legend will be a right-footed Argentine international with skills like Phenomenal Pass and Momentum dribbling.
Also read: How to get a Nominating Contract in eFootball
While the player's name or position are not revealed, certain leaks suggest this might be the highly anticipated Carlos Tevez legend card.
Free Showtime Isco card in eFootball server maintenance today
You can get a free Showtime Isco card after today's (September 11, 2025) eFootball server maintenance. The free Showtime AMF Isco card has an 83 base rating, but leak suggests this card can reach up to 102 overall ratings after the right training.
Every player from Rank one to one million in the Division 1 of the eFootball League PvP category can get this Showtime Isco AMF card for free using the Chance Deal they get for their ranks.