eFootball v5.0.0 update: New season changes, gameplay fixes, adjustments, and more

The eFootball v5.0.0 update is now live, introducing various gameplay changes, new features, and more. Released on August 14, 2025, it brings new seasonal data and several adjustments to the title. According to the official patch notes, gameplay fixes have been made to core mechanics, such as dribbling, tackling, heading, and others.

Ad

This article lists everything that the eFootball v5.0.0 update brings to the game.

eFootball v5.0.0 update: Feature addition, changes, and new season data updates

Feature addition and changes

Added "Custom Stadium", a new mode where users can decorate their stadium by combining various elements they like.

Users can now view and set Strips and their stadium from [My Team].

Made changes to the layout of certain menus.

Multiple Chance Deals can now be used at the same time.

Added new customisable options to Profile.

Added a new type of Objective known as a Line Objective.

Redesigned how players signed from Special Player Lists are presented.

Added Thai to Text Language.

Changed some item names.

Added the new command Kick Cancel.

Adjusted Event Point bonuses from Tour Events so that it is easier for beginners to play.

Added the new feature Link-up Play to managers.

Changed kicking commands for set pieces.

Replaced Match Pass, which was used during each phase update, with the Campaign Hub, which will be updated for each campaign.

Removed "Low" from the Player Graphics settings.

Changed the flow so that a user can now check highlights and stats after winning an abandoned match.

Ad

Trending

Also read: eFootball v5.0.0 update size and more

eFootball @play_eFootball ／ Long-term maintenance completed! ＼ The new season has finally kicked off⚽ As excitement builds toward the opening of the leagues in Europe, with evolved gameplay and new features added, get even more immersed in the new season of eFootball™! #eFootball

Ad

New season data updates

The team structures of the following leagues have been updated with data from the new season.

English League

English 2nd Division

Spanish League

Spanish 2nd Division

Ligue 1 McDonald's (France)

Ligue 2 BKT (France)

Italian League

Italian 2nd Division

VriendenLoterij Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Liga Portugal Betclic (Portugal)

Belgian League

Scottish Premiership (Scotland)

Swiss League

Trendyol Süper Lig (Türkiye)

Danish League

BYD SEALION 6 LEAGUE 1 (Thailand)

The following data has also been updated:

Signal Iduna Park

Also read: The best build for Big Time Cristiano Ronaldo card in eFootball 2025

Ad

eFootball v5.0.0 update: Updates, additions, and gameplay fixes and adjustments

Updates and additions

Konami has significantly improved graphics for mobile players in this update (Image via Konami)

Updated various in-game data.

Replaced the Italian League 2nd Division's league name and the names, Emblems, Strips, players and managers of multiple clubs with eFootball™ original designs.

Added various data for Borussia Dortmund.

Updated licences.

Some player photos can no longer be used on the Select Avatar screen.

Ad

The following data have also been updated:

Strips

Emblems

Boots

Gloves

Balls

Cinematics and animations

Stadium graphics

Corner flags

Player photos, graphics and data

Menu music

Commentary

Also read: eFootball 2025 Data carryover details

Gameplay fixes and adjustments

To take gameplay to the next level, we have made adjustments and modifications in this update with a particular emphasis on movement speed and defensive controls.

Now you can also customize your stadiums (Image via Konami)

Dribbling

Ad

Made adjustments so that when entering a command in a direction away from the defender, the opponent is less likely to attempt to steal the ball.

Added new motions used when an opponent approaches from the side, ensuring that they compete for the ball naturally without sticking to the opponent. This will improve the sense of fairness and control when trying to dribble past a defender.

Added new motions used when evading a defender who competes for the ball from the left or the right. Made adjustments so that players with high Balance can dribble past opponents more easily.

Adjusted how acceleration changes while dribbling so that, at low speeds, players can accelerate quickly and make swift movements, while at higher speeds, they will accelerate gradually.

Made adjustments so that the "Dribbling" and "Acceleration" Player Stats affect how quickly players accelerate while dribbling.

Ad

Feints

Added new motions for the Marseille Turn and Chop Turn to improve the sense of control.

Removed some motions for special Marseille Turns.

Also read: How to get Nominating Contracts in eFootball

Trapping

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players are unable to receive passes.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the ball hits the player's body again immediately after they trap it.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the player traps a ball from mid-air, but it takes a fair amount of time to take full control of the ball.

Added some trapping motions to alleviate the problem where players move too slowly after trapping the ball.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the ball cannot be trapped in the direction entered.

Made adjustments so players move to a position where it is easy to trap a ball in mid-air with their leg.

Ad

Shooting

Made adjustments so that players who have the "Weak Foot Accuracy" Player stat at maximum and possess both the "Outside Curler" and "Blitz Curler" skills will prioritise performing a "Blitz Curler" with their weak foot rather than an "Outside Curler" with their strong foot, when possible.

Fixed the issue where players shoot directly with a kick or header, but that shot is well off target.

Heading

Made adjustments so that players move closer to opponents when competing for a header.

Added new heading motions to help players head the ball more suitably.

Made adjustments to the accuracy of near- and far-post heading shots directed to the left or right.

Ad

Kicking

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players fail to kick the ball due to catching their other leg in the process.

Adjusted decision-making so that kicks are cancelled based on the situation, which will alleviate the problem where players kick an opponent.

Fixed the issue where players send a low pass from a set piece, but the accuracy is calculated using a Player Stat not intended for that type of kick.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where a player attempts a kick, but the ball hits them instead, and the kick is cancelled.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players stumble and cannot kick when competing for the ball.

Ad

Set pieces

・ Redesigned free kick controls that were difficult to use.

Before taking the kick, swipe left or right on the left side of the screen to choose a direction, then swipe up or down to change the height.

Start a swipe on the right side of the screen to activate the kick controls for a short time. The length of that swipe will determine the kick gauge.

The direction of that swipe will affect the amount of curl applied.

Swipe up to add backspin or down to apply topspin.

The ball's anticipated trajectory will be shown, allowing users to confirm any changes and adjust their aim.

Ad

Defence

eFootball @play_eFootball 【Notice】 eFootball™ CONNECT for the English narration version will be streamed at 19:40 UTC. The Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, and Indonesian narration versions will be available as soon as they are ready for release. We sincerely apologize for the

Ad

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players win the ball but cannot take possession of it because, when moving towards the ball, they get stuck to an opponent.

Added new sliding tackle motions to improve the sense of control.

Adjusted how certain motions are shown so that players can touch the ball during a sliding tackle without committing a foul.

Made adjustments so that the "Tackling" Player Stat has a greater effect on sliding tackles.

Made adjustments to acceleration for both defenders and attackers away from the ball so that, at low speeds, they can accelerate quickly and make swift movements, while at higher speeds, they will accelerate gradually.

Adjusted the base movement speed of players while a directional button is pressed. This will improve the sense of control when using these buttons.

Made adjustments so that players rarely attempt standing tackles automatically while the ball is far away, unless the Pressure command is given. Use commands based on the situation. To win the ball aggressively, enter the Pressure command, or to slow down an opponent, try the Match-up command.

Made adjustments so it is easier to attempt a tackle while running alongside an opponent.

Made adjustments so it is easier to make contact with the ball when attempting to block a low pass or low through ball.

Fixed the issue where it is difficult to block or defend against direct kick feints while using the Match-up command.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players stumble greatly in unusual ways when attempting a Shoulder Charge.

Players will now start defending more quickly when play switches from attack to defence, depending on their "Defensive Engagement" Player Stat.

Adjusted the penalty that prevents the active player near the ball from moving immediately after losing possession. This will allow them to keep moving depending on the situation.

Made adjustments so players do not come to a sudden stop immediately after losing the ball. They will now continue moving depending on the situation.

The "Defensive Engagement" Player Stat will now affect the timing at which a defender will start pressing if they are positioned behind an opponent who just received a pass.

Made adjustments so forwards take positions a little deeper in their own half when their team is pinned in by the opposing attack.

Fixed the issue where two forwards take up almost the same position when their team is pinned in by the opposing attack.

Made adjustments so that players with high Defensive Engagement are more likely to run back at full speed to defend their goal.

Made adjustments to reaction speed due to a problem where AI-controlled players covering the goal clear shots with extreme quickness.

Made adjustments so that AI-controlled players with high Aggression will quickly close the distance on an opponent when applying pressure.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure command, players with high Defensive Awareness will track opponents more easily.

Made adjustments to reaction speed due to a problem where, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure command, players responded with extreme quickness to an opponent's dribbling or feint.

Made adjustments to alleviate a problem where, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure commands, defenders do not turn properly towards the ball when the ball holder is neither performing a Finesse Dribble nor touching the ball while dribbling. Defenders are now more likely to face the right direction in these situations.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure command, players with high Defensive Awareness will have greater success following ballcarriers who perform a feint.

Expanded the range of movement applied when an active player stands between the ballcarrier and the goal while using the Match-up command. This adjustment will make it easier to place the player in a selected location.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Match-up command, players will move more smoothly according to the directional buttons pressed, as long as they are moving within a correctable range.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Match-up command, players with high Defensive Awareness will follow opponents more easily.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Match-up command and directing a player to move towards an opposing ballcarrier a certain distance away, that defender will proceed at a slightly reduced speed based on the situation to make it easier to follow that attacker.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Match-up command, the game will respond better to movement commands entered immediately after switching the cursor manually.

Made adjustments so that Call for Pressure will be cancelled if used for a certain length of time and the players applying pressure are positioned far from the ball.

Ad

Offence

Made adjustments so that players' acceleration while running is affected not only by the "Acceleration" Player Stat, but also by the "Attacking Awareness" Player Stat.

Made adjustments so that, instead of running at full speed, players will move at 70% of that speed depending on the situation.

Made adjustments so that when running from a deep position behind the opposition's back line, players will start decelerating depending on the situation.

Reduced the frequency at which players run at full speed when moving to a forward position while on the attack.

Made adjustments to positioning to reduce the likelihood that players in the defensive line will move to an attacking area when the ball is bouncing around and no one has control, which would leave the opponent with a great chance to counter if they win the ball.

Made adjustments so that players turn their bodies appropriately when running in front of goal looking to receive a cross.

Made adjustments so that when Team Playstyle is set to "Possession Game", right and left backs will take higher positions during build-up play unless they have the "Defensive Full-back" Playing Style.

Made adjustments so that when Team Playstyle is set to "Possession Game", central and defensive midfielders will take slightly higher positions during build-up play unless they have the "Anchor Man" Playing Style.

Made adjustments so that when the team's back line has the ball, a centre back with the "Build Up" Playing Style will move to a suitable position where it is easy to receive a pass.

Made adjustments to alleviate the problem where a player coming to support the play and receive a pass is hidden behind an opposing defender. This will allow users to pass the ball around more smoothly.

Made adjustments so that, depending on the situation, players deep in midfield will move to somewhat higher positions to support passing during build-up play.

Ad

Goalkeeper

Added new ball throwing motions to speed up the goalkeeper's movements before they release the ball.

Fixed the issue where the goalkeeper chases after a ball that is about to go out but then stops moving completely.

Fixed the issue where the goalkeeper rushes out to defend against a dribbling attacker but then stops moving completely.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the goalkeeper cannot catch a high bouncing ball in time as it is falling and it then goes over their head.

Made adjustments so that when rushing out to defend against a dribbling attacker, the goalkeeper makes more suitable movements when trying to block a shot.

Fixed the issue where the goalkeeper turns towards their goal and attempts a leg save while a teammate is in possession of the ball near the goal line.

Made adjustments so that the goalkeeper can no longer catch balls for the purpose of wasting time, such as when the ball is headed back to them following a goal kick, goalkeeper throw-in, punt or a pass from a teammate involving a feint or trapping play.

Ad

eFootball v5.0.0 update: Other gameplay fixes and adjustments

AI

Made adjustments so that when a player makes a kick and no longer has the ball, but an opponent makes a sliding tackle immediately after that, it is more likely that the player will make motions that help them avoid that tackle.

Adjusted the difficulty for each Match Level's AI according to changes in game balance.

Adjusted how players' Stamina levels during matches affect the "Speed" Player Stat.

Fixed the issue where the cursor will not leave the kicker after they take a corner kick.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where a player makes a cross, but the cursor switches to a teammate other than the target, preventing the user from making the intended play. The cursor will now remain on the target of the pass in most cases.

Made adjustments so that when an AI-controlled player takes on an opponent in possession of the ball, the higher their Aggression the closer they will get to the ballcarrier.

Made adjustments so that when an AI-controlled player takes on an opponent in possession of the ball, the higher their Defensive Engagement the faster they will move in front of the ballcarrier.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where, after the cursor switches, the player automatically moves to a position other than the one selected. This improvement will help ensure that players will defend as instructed.

Fixed the issue where, after the goalkeeper catches the ball and falls on the ground, an AI-controlled player moves near the keeper in unusual ways.

Ad

Controls

Fixed the issue where, after losing the ball, players could win it back immediately by making a sliding tackle or shoulder charge. It is no longer possible to carry out such commands directly after losing possession.

Made adjustments so that when the cursor automatically switches to a defender or a potential defender is selected, the cursor will likely move to a player in a position where it is easier to challenge the opponent, depending on the situation.

A sliding tackle can now be performed even when the opponent does not have the ball.

Improved the response made when entering a sliding tackle while using Virtual Pad control settings.

Made adjustments so that, while inside of the penalty area, players will attempt low crosses in appropriate situations even when the low pass command is entered.

A Kick Cancel can now be performed by double tapping the left side of the screen after entering a pass or shot command.

The cursor can now be switched to the goalkeeper when facing an opposing free kick in the defensive half. The keeper's position can now be adjusted in anticipation of the type of shot the opponent might take.

Ad

Fouls

Fixed the issue where a player makes a sliding tackle with excessive contact and it clearly seems like a foul, but no foul is called.

Fixed the issue where a player in an offside position becomes involved in the play immediately after the ball goes to an opponent, but no offsides is called.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where a player makes contact and it clearly seems like a foul, but no foul is called.

Ad

Cutscenes

Added new motions to the reactions of players while the ball is not in play, giving them more realistic movements.

Smart Assist

Made adjustments so that, during a Stunning Shot, the gauge level is affected by skills owned by that player. This will make it easier for players to put their skills to use.

A variety of other adjustments have been made to improve the overall match experience.

General fixes applied to mitigate or eliminate the bugs shown below

Ad

The border colour on the back of the Player Cards from "POTS: Trendyol Süper Lig" (available from 12/06/2025) is not displayed correctly.

*This is a display-only issue and has no effects on the player's ability.

Users whose highest ever Division in eFootball™ League is Division 1 have received a message at the start of the new phase stating that their rating will not change.

Applied settings restrictions to correct an issue occurring in some devices with adjustable aspect ratio settings.

Ad

The gameplay changes in the eFootball v5.0.0 update are expected to make the new season more engaging. In addition, the developers announced via an official X (formerly Twitter) post that football legends from the Middle East will be featured this season. Given the new content, the community is looking forward to an exciting experience in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More