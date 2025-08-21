  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update: All balance changes and fixes explored

Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update: All balance changes and fixes explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 21, 2025 08:25 GMT
The patch has brought many balance changes and bug fixes (Image via Farlight Games)
The patch has brought many balance changes and bug fixes (Image via Farlight Games)

Developer Farlight Games has released the Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update, introducing various balancing and adjustments as well as bug fixes. For those unaware, the title had a global relaunch a few days ago, receiving many new characters and other changes aimed at enhancing the gaming experience.

Ad

When such a major change is made to a game, it's common for developers to release updates to tweak and address bugs; the August 21, 2025, update is one such patch. Read on to know more.

Also read: Farlight 84 Sunder Realms guide: All details explored

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Everything you need to know about the Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note that no server downtime will occur when the patch arrives. Here is all the content of the Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update:

Balancing and adjustments

  • The height of Tactical Skill Origem Trap's trigger and damage range has been reduced.
  • The chances of Time Dominator appearing when a second Archon Buddy spawns have been slightly increased.

Also read: Farlight 84 first-person (FPP) mode release window

Fixes

  • An issue where the Shotgun bullet spreads was being reduced immediately during ADS has been fixed. Now, when the ADS is initiated, SG's spread will be gradually decreased at the same speed as ADS. After reaching the maximum ADS, the spread size won't change.
  • The cache time for Striker-12 Shotgun fire commands has been adjusted. Now, double-tapping the Fire button won't cause shots to lag.
  • The animation issues with the Bar-95 Sniper Rifle fire in Team Deathmatch mode have been fixed.
  • The issue where enemies could sometimes not be hit in Team Deathmatch mode has been fixed.
  • The surface reflection issues in the Nextara map have been fixed.
  • The mountain collision and boundary deviation issues in the Nextara map have been fixed.
  • The issue where Cargo Drone flight paths could pass through mountains near the Drilling Platform in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The issue where summons had abnormal pathfinding in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The issue where the tops of buildings in Hillside Villas were not determined as out-of-bounds in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The issue where vegetation would float in mid-air in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The cropping issues with mountains in the Nextara map under Minimal graphic settings have been fixed.
  • The minor model loss issues in the Sunder Realms map under Minimal graphics settings have been fixed.
  • The issue where Momoi would occasionally be placed immediately in water without launching upon entering a match has been fixed.
  • The issue where Momoicould use the Respawn Device and resurrect squadmates while her Tactical Skill Draco Joylift was active on mobile has been fixed.
  • The mismatch issue between certain Ducksyde voice lines and subtitles has been fixed.
  • The issue where damage dealt to Kui Dou by Buddies was being recovered afterwards has been fixed.
  • The occasional movement and speed issues for Momoi while her Tactical Skill Draco Joylift is active have been fixed.
  • The issue where Kui Dou's clothes were appearing when scanned while his Ultimate Cosmic Authority was active has been fixed.
Ad

Also read: All Farlight 84 Heroes with their abilities and skills

Note that the developer can change some of these changes before releasing them in-game.

More articles related to Farlight 84 by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications