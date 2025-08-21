Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update: All balance changes and fixes explored

Developer Farlight Games has released the Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update, introducing various balancing and adjustments as well as bug fixes. For those unaware, the title had a global relaunch a few days ago, receiving many new characters and other changes aimed at enhancing the gaming experience.When such a major change is made to a game, it's common for developers to release updates to tweak and address bugs; the August 21, 2025, update is one such patch. Read on to know more.Also read: Farlight 84 Sunder Realms guide: All details exploredEverything you need to know about the Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, updateNote that no server downtime will occur when the patch arrives. Here is all the content of the Farlight 84 August 21, 2025, update:Balancing and adjustmentsThe height of Tactical Skill Origem Trap's trigger and damage range has been reduced.The chances of Time Dominator appearing when a second Archon Buddy spawns have been slightly increased.Also read: Farlight 84 first-person (FPP) mode release windowFixesAn issue where the Shotgun bullet spreads was being reduced immediately during ADS has been fixed. Now, when the ADS is initiated, SG's spread will be gradually decreased at the same speed as ADS. After reaching the maximum ADS, the spread size won't change.The cache time for Striker-12 Shotgun fire commands has been adjusted. Now, double-tapping the Fire button won't cause shots to lag.The animation issues with the Bar-95 Sniper Rifle fire in Team Deathmatch mode have been fixed.The issue where enemies could sometimes not be hit in Team Deathmatch mode has been fixed.The surface reflection issues in the Nextara map have been fixed.The mountain collision and boundary deviation issues in the Nextara map have been fixed.The issue where Cargo Drone flight paths could pass through mountains near the Drilling Platform in the Nextara map has been fixed.The issue where summons had abnormal pathfinding in the Nextara map has been fixed.The issue where the tops of buildings in Hillside Villas were not determined as out-of-bounds in the Nextara map has been fixed.The issue where vegetation would float in mid-air in the Nextara map has been fixed.The cropping issues with mountains in the Nextara map under Minimal graphic settings have been fixed.The minor model loss issues in the Sunder Realms map under Minimal graphics settings have been fixed.The issue where Momoi would occasionally be placed immediately in water without launching upon entering a match has been fixed.The issue where Momoicould use the Respawn Device and resurrect squadmates while her Tactical Skill Draco Joylift was active on mobile has been fixed.The mismatch issue between certain Ducksyde voice lines and subtitles has been fixed.The issue where damage dealt to Kui Dou by Buddies was being recovered afterwards has been fixed.The occasional movement and speed issues for Momoi while her Tactical Skill Draco Joylift is active have been fixed.The issue where Kui Dou's clothes were appearing when scanned while his Ultimate Cosmic Authority was active has been fixed.Also read: All Farlight 84 Heroes with their abilities and skillsNote that the developer can change some of these changes before releasing them in-game.More articles related to Farlight 84 by Sportskeeda:5 best sports to land5 best guns for beginners