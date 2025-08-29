Farlight 84 August 28 update (2025): All features explored

Farlight 84 got a new update on August 28, 2025, bringing with it feature changes and bug fixes. The game was globally relaunched on August 7, receving a makeover, many new characters, and other changes aimed at uplifting the experience. To address the bugs and other issues that cropped up post the major changes, the developers followed-up with a fresh patch.

Read on for the detailed patch notes.

Everything you need to know about Farlight 84 August 28 update (2025)

Farlight 84 @Farlight84 Farlight 84 No-Downtime Patch Notes (August 28) Dear Lightcatcher: Greetings! A game update will be released on August 28 at 02:00 UTC. No server downtime will be required. See below for details on update content:

Feature changes

Temporarily, the Visual Style toggle under Graphics settings on mobile will be disabled for improvements.

The world chat channel will be subdivided according to gamers' devices to improve effectiveness.

Balancing and adjustments

Lightcatchers rescued after being knocked down will retain 40% of their Initial HP.

Lightcatchers revived via Loot Box will now retain 40% of their Initial HP.

Lightcatchers revived via Defibrillator will now retain 20% of their max HP.

The number of Pistols and Shotguns appearing in mobile matches has been reduced.

Fixes

The bullet collision issues for the Nextara Center Skyline in the Nextara map on mobile have been fixed.

The terrain collision issues in the Nextara map on mobile have been fixed.

The issue where buildings would sometimes float in Wonder Garden in the Nextara map on mobile has been fixed.

The issue where mountain rock collisions would occasionally cause model loss in the Nextara map has been fixed.

The issue that would cause occasional terrain texture disappearance in the Nextara map has been fixed.

The boundary location deviation issues in the Nextara map have been fixed.

The issue where partition buildings would flicker in the Nextara map has been fixed.

The issue where the clipping distance would occasionally behave abnormally in the Nextara map has been fixed.

The issue where Momoi's Tactical Skill Power Up could not be cast on water in the Nextara map has been fixed.

The missing marker voice lines for Syfer have been fixed.

An issue where players were being ejected when Nimbus lands in single-player Training Grounds on PC has been fixed.

The camera jump issues when Nimbus moves backward have been fixed.

The issue where Nimbux would not immediately land after ejecting has been fixed.

The issues with the visuals of Beau's Tactical Skill 'Eye of Detonation' on mobile have been fixed.

