  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Farlight 84 August 28 update (2025): All features explored

Farlight 84 August 28 update (2025): All features explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:48 GMT
Check out the content of the patch in this guide (Image via Farlight Games)
A new patch for Farlight 84 is here (Image via Farlight Games)

Farlight 84 got a new update on August 28, 2025, bringing with it feature changes and bug fixes. The game was globally relaunched on August 7, receving a makeover, many new characters, and other changes aimed at uplifting the experience. To address the bugs and other issues that cropped up post the major changes, the developers followed-up with a fresh patch.

Ad

Read on for the detailed patch notes.

Also read: All Farlight 84 Heroes with their abilities and skills

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Everything you need to know about Farlight 84 August 28 update (2025)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Feature changes

  • Temporarily, the Visual Style toggle under Graphics settings on mobile will be disabled for improvements.
  • The world chat channel will be subdivided according to gamers' devices to improve effectiveness.

Balancing and adjustments

  • Lightcatchers rescued after being knocked down will retain 40% of their Initial HP.
  • Lightcatchers revived via Loot Box will now retain 40% of their Initial HP.
  • Lightcatchers revived via Defibrillator will now retain 20% of their max HP.
  • The number of Pistols and Shotguns appearing in mobile matches has been reduced.
Ad

Also read: Farlight 84 first-person (FPP) mode release window

Fixes

  • The bullet collision issues for the Nextara Center Skyline in the Nextara map on mobile have been fixed.
  • The terrain collision issues in the Nextara map on mobile have been fixed.
  • The issue where buildings would sometimes float in Wonder Garden in the Nextara map on mobile has been fixed.
  • The issue where mountain rock collisions would occasionally cause model loss in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The issue that would cause occasional terrain texture disappearance in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The boundary location deviation issues in the Nextara map have been fixed.
  • The issue where partition buildings would flicker in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The issue where the clipping distance would occasionally behave abnormally in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The issue where Momoi's Tactical Skill Power Up could not be cast on water in the Nextara map has been fixed.
  • The missing marker voice lines for Syfer have been fixed.
  • An issue where players were being ejected when Nimbus lands in single-player Training Grounds on PC has been fixed.
  • The camera jump issues when Nimbus moves backward have been fixed.
  • The issue where Nimbux would not immediately land after ejecting has been fixed.
  • The issues with the visuals of Beau's Tactical Skill 'Eye of Detonation' on mobile have been fixed.
Ad

Also read: Farlight 84 Sunder Realms guide: All details explored

More articles related to Farlight 84 by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications