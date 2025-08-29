Farlight 84 August 28 update (2025): All features explored

Farlight 84 got a new update on August 28, 2025, bringing with it feature changes and bug fixes. The game was globally relaunched on August 7, receving a makeover, many new characters, and other changes aimed at uplifting the experience. To address the bugs and other issues that cropped up post the major changes, the developers followed-up with a fresh patch.
Read on for the detailed patch notes.
Everything you need to know about Farlight 84 August 28 update (2025)
Feature changes
- Temporarily, the Visual Style toggle under Graphics settings on mobile will be disabled for improvements.
- The world chat channel will be subdivided according to gamers' devices to improve effectiveness.
Balancing and adjustments
- Lightcatchers rescued after being knocked down will retain 40% of their Initial HP.
- Lightcatchers revived via Loot Box will now retain 40% of their Initial HP.
- Lightcatchers revived via Defibrillator will now retain 20% of their max HP.
- The number of Pistols and Shotguns appearing in mobile matches has been reduced.
Fixes
- The bullet collision issues for the Nextara Center Skyline in the Nextara map on mobile have been fixed.
- The terrain collision issues in the Nextara map on mobile have been fixed.
- The issue where buildings would sometimes float in Wonder Garden in the Nextara map on mobile has been fixed.
- The issue where mountain rock collisions would occasionally cause model loss in the Nextara map has been fixed.
- The issue that would cause occasional terrain texture disappearance in the Nextara map has been fixed.
- The boundary location deviation issues in the Nextara map have been fixed.
- The issue where partition buildings would flicker in the Nextara map has been fixed.
- The issue where the clipping distance would occasionally behave abnormally in the Nextara map has been fixed.
- The issue where Momoi's Tactical Skill Power Up could not be cast on water in the Nextara map has been fixed.
- The missing marker voice lines for Syfer have been fixed.
- An issue where players were being ejected when Nimbus lands in single-player Training Grounds on PC has been fixed.
- The camera jump issues when Nimbus moves backward have been fixed.
- The issue where Nimbux would not immediately land after ejecting has been fixed.
- The issues with the visuals of Beau's Tactical Skill 'Eye of Detonation' on mobile have been fixed.
