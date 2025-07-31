  • home icon
  Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials: How to get Orochimaru Bundle

Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials: How to get Orochimaru Bundle

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:59 GMT
Engage in the event and grab the rewards (Image via Garena)
Engage in the event and grab the rewards (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials is one of the many events the OB50 update has brought to the title. Garena has themed this patch around Naruto Shippuden, blending the elements of the anime with the battle royale game. The major highlights of the update include the Rin character, the Itachi Ascension event, and the Epic Ninja Trials event.

Epic Ninja Trials went live on July 30, 2025, and will run until August 31, 2025. It offers many exciting rewards, such as the Orochimaru Bundle and character bundle vouchers. Read on to learn more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials

Play the Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials now (Image via Garena)
Play the Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials now (Image via Garena)

How to play

The Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials is a spin game that costs Great Ninja Tokens for a draw. There are five stages or Trials in the event. Each stage has one ninja, a character from Naruto Shippuden, whom you must surpass.

After you pay the required number of Great Ninja Tokens, a spin will be triggered. This will determine whether you clear the Trial. With each unsuccessful spin, the chance of clearing the Trial will increase. To obtain the Orochimaru Bundle, you must complete all the Trials.

What are Great Ninja Tokens, and how to collect them?

Great Ninja Tokens are a limited-time currency featured in the Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials. They are used to draw a spin or, as per the in-game description, challenge the ninja in the particular stage.

These tokens can be earned by completing daily tasks, such as playing two BR/CS ranked matches and eliminating eight enemies in BR/CS ranked matches. Note that you can acquire only 15, 20, and 10 Great Ninja Tokens from BR, CS, and LW modes, respectively, in a day.

Rewards

  • Trial 1: Itachi Ascension Voucher x10
  • Trial 2: Orochimaru Avatar
  • Trial 3: Pain Tendo Wheel Voucher x10
  • Trial 4: Madara Wheel Voucher x10
  • Trial 5: Obito Wheel Voucher x10 and Orochimaru Bundle (offers Orochimaru top, bottom, shoes, and headwear.

What other bundles themed around Naruto Shippuden will be offered in Free Fire?

Here are the character bundles that are currently available, alongside a few that will soon be offered in the title:

  • Itachi Bundle (Can be obtained from Itachi Ascension)
  • Pain Tendo Bundle (To be released)
  • Obito Bundle (To be released)
  • Minato Bundle (To be released)
  • Madara Bundle (To be released)

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

