Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials: How to get Orochimaru Bundle

The Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials is one of the many events the OB50 update has brought to the title. Garena has themed this patch around Naruto Shippuden, blending the elements of the anime with the battle royale game. The major highlights of the update include the Rin character, the Itachi Ascension event, and the Epic Ninja Trials event.
Epic Ninja Trials went live on July 30, 2025, and will run until August 31, 2025. It offers many exciting rewards, such as the Orochimaru Bundle and character bundle vouchers. Read on to learn more.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about the Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials
How to play
The Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials is a spin game that costs Great Ninja Tokens for a draw. There are five stages or Trials in the event. Each stage has one ninja, a character from Naruto Shippuden, whom you must surpass.
After you pay the required number of Great Ninja Tokens, a spin will be triggered. This will determine whether you clear the Trial. With each unsuccessful spin, the chance of clearing the Trial will increase. To obtain the Orochimaru Bundle, you must complete all the Trials.
Also read: Is FF Max worth playing in 2025?
What are Great Ninja Tokens, and how to collect them?
Great Ninja Tokens are a limited-time currency featured in the Free Fire Epic Ninja Trials. They are used to draw a spin or, as per the in-game description, challenge the ninja in the particular stage.
These tokens can be earned by completing daily tasks, such as playing two BR/CS ranked matches and eliminating eight enemies in BR/CS ranked matches. Note that you can acquire only 15, 20, and 10 Great Ninja Tokens from BR, CS, and LW modes, respectively, in a day.
Also read: FF OB50 update: APK link and download size
Rewards
- Trial 1: Itachi Ascension Voucher x10
- Trial 2: Orochimaru Avatar
- Trial 3: Pain Tendo Wheel Voucher x10
- Trial 4: Madara Wheel Voucher x10
- Trial 5: Obito Wheel Voucher x10 and Orochimaru Bundle (offers Orochimaru top, bottom, shoes, and headwear.
What other bundles themed around Naruto Shippuden will be offered in Free Fire?
Here are the character bundles that are currently available, alongside a few that will soon be offered in the title:
- Itachi Bundle (Can be obtained from Itachi Ascension)
- Pain Tendo Bundle (To be released)
- Obito Bundle (To be released)
- Minato Bundle (To be released)
- Madara Bundle (To be released)
More articles related to FF by Sportskeeda: