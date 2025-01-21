How to claim a free Study Soup in Clash of Clans

Supercell has just released a promo code that rewards players with a free Study Soup in Clash of Clans. On January 20, 2025, the CoC developers announced on X that players would get one free magic item every day for six days straight. The free study soup is the second installment of the freebies and players must claim it within 24 hours.

This article highlights how players can acquire a free Study Soup in Clash of Clans.

Steps to claim a free Study Soup in Clash of Clans

Select "Claim" to get the freebie (Image via Supercell)

The freebie can be claimed from the offer link. The exact steps are given below:

Step 1: Click on the free Study Soup link and let the game launch.

Click on the free Study Soup link and let the game launch. Step 2: On the Claim Reward notification that appears, select Claim .

On the notification that appears, select . Step 3: Select Ok on the Voucher Redeemed notification

After redeeming the Study Soup in Clash of Clans, tap on the box icon that will appear at the bottom right corner of the screen to use it. It should be noted that the free item can only be activated within 24 hours of being claimed.

Other Magic Items in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event

Magic Items in Clash of Clans are consumables that can be used to boost the efficiency of in-game units. There are currently six magic items in Clash of Clans:

Builder Bite: Doubles the speed of the Builder Activity for one hour.

Doubles the speed of the Builder Activity for one hour. Mighty Morsel: Boosts all Hero, Pets, and Hero Equipment to the Town Hall level for three attacks.

Boosts all Hero, Pets, and Hero Equipment to the Town Hall level for three attacks. Power Pancakes: Boosts troops, spells, and Siege Machines to Townhall level for three battles.

Boosts troops, spells, and Siege Machines to Townhall level for three battles. Study Soup: The Laboratory research speed is quadrupled for 1 hour.

The Laboratory research speed is quadrupled for 1 hour. Clan Castle Cake: Provides free reinforcement in the Clan Castle for 12 hours.

Provides free reinforcement in the Clan Castle for 12 hours. Training Treat: Trains all troops, spells, and siege machines for 20 minutes or ten battles.

Builder Bite was the freebie for yesterday's Magic Snack event. Therefore, players can expect Training Treat, Power Pancakes, Mighty Morsel, and Clan Castle Cake in the upcoming days.

