Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event: How to get Builder Bite in COC

The Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event is now live, and you can get Builder Bite in COC on the first day itself. There are six different Magic Snacks available in the game. These are Clan Castle Cake, Power Pancakes, Training Treat, Mighty Morsel, Study Soup, and Builder's Bite. Each of these Magic Snacks provides certain boosts that last for 24 hours.

While the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie began on January 20, 2025, the official post announcing the first day of the event has not mentioned the complete schedule.

In this article, we explain how to get Builder Bite in COC for free.

A complete guide on how to get Builder Bite in COC for free

Supercell announced players will get Builder Bite in COC for free on the first day of the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event. The developer posted on the title's official X page today, January 20, 2025, providing a link to help you get the first snack of the event.

Trending

Also read: 5 best Clash of Clans Town Hall 13 attack strategies

Expand Tweet

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get Builder Bite in COC for free:

Click on 'Claim' to get the snack (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Click on the link provided in the official X post.

Click on the link provided in the official X post. Step 2: Once you are redirected to the game, the "Claim Reward" dialogue will appear. Click on "Claim."

Once you are redirected to the game, the "Claim Reward" dialogue will appear. Click on "Claim." Step 3: Click on "Okay" in the "Reward Received" dialogue box and continue playing.

Getting Builder Bite in COC for free will boost your building upgrades, making Builders work twice as fast for an hour.

Also read: Beginner's mistakes to avoid in COC

However, note that per the game's lore, since the Apprentice Builder is vegetarian, you cannot boost his performance using this snack. Also, this booster snack will be available in the game for only 24 hours.

What are some other snacks in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event?

Magic Snacks is a new reward system in the Clash of Clans Treasure Hunt event. First appearing during the Treasure Hunt of September 2024, these snacks provide different types of boosts that last for 24 hours.

Also read: Best Clan names for Clash of Clans (2025)

Players can get these rewards from event chests, or events like Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event. There are six different magic Snacks currently available in the game. These are:

Clan Castle Cake: This cake adds free reinforcements for 12 hours.

This cake adds free reinforcements for 12 hours. Training Treat: This small treat helps you to train all your troops, spells, and Siege Machines.

This small treat helps you to train all your troops, spells, and Siege Machines. Power Pancake: This boosts the troops to their maximum level for three battles.

This boosts the troops to their maximum level for three battles. Mighty Morsel: This Magic Snack will boost your Heroes, Hero Pets, and other Hero Equipment.

This Magic Snack will boost your Heroes, Hero Pets, and other Hero Equipment. Study Soup: This soup can make Laboratory research four times faster for an hour.

This soup can make Laboratory research four times faster for an hour. Builder Bite: As mentioned, it will help you make Builders work twice as fast for an hour.

Note that these Magic Snacks must be used within 24 hours after claiming them, after which they will expire and cannot be recovered or purchased from any in-game shop.

Also read: Funneling in Clash of Clans

While you get Builder Bite in COC for free today, keep an eye out for updates on the game, as the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event could continue to bring new Magic Snacks every day for the next few days.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash of Clans-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback