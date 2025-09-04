How to download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on Android and iOS

Android and iOS gamers have been waiting to download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on their devices. This is the fifth major update of 2025, and it celebrates a theme of spookiness in the popular title. The Spooky Soiree mode on Erangel, Livik, and Rondo, along with the new Metro Royale Chapter 28, are the main attractions of the 4.0 version.While many new players are expected to join in, some may wonder how to download the updated version on Android and iOS. This guide explains the steps to do so.Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since 2020. Indian gamers are urged to refrain from downloading the game. Instead, they can play the Indian variant, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the same update is expected to go live soon.Step-by-step process to download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on your Android deviceIf you are using an Android device, there are a few steps to download the 4.0 version. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's how to download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on your Android device:Visit the Google Play Store on your Android device.Tap on the search button and search for PUBG Mobile.Tap the Update button beside the official app. This will initiate the installation process for version 4.0.Launch the game and download the HD or Low Resource pack according to your device's needs.Restart the game and enjoy the new Spooky Soiree features.Alternatively, users familiar with updating the game via an APK file can do so by clicking the file link on the official PUBG Mobile website. Upon doing so, they will be redirected to the Google Play Store to complete the 4.0 update.Also read: PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Chapter 28: All new upcoming features exploredStep-by-step process to download PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on your iOS deviceIf you are using an iOS device, follow these steps:Open the App Store on your Apple device.Search for PUBG Mobile.Tap Update or Download to start downloading version 4.0.Restart the app to access the Spooky Spoiree mode and other newly introduced features.Additionally, you can download the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update on your PC using an emulator. However, ensure you have a reliable emulator pre-downloaded on your PC.Check out our other articles on PUBG Mobile:PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin: Nailoong MK14 skin, Cape Buddy, and morePUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin: Nyxen Sinistra set, Nyxen Rose AUG skin, and more