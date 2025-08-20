  • home icon
PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin: Nailoong MK14 skin, Cape Buddy, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 20, 2025 07:53 GMT
Nailoong Lucky Spin offers numerous cute items worth obtaining (Image via Tencent Games)
Nailoong Lucky Spin offers numerous items worth obtaining (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin, featuring a fresh Nailoong MK14 skin, set, and emote, among other things. These commodities are ideal for those who wish to expand their inventory with cute cosmetics. Note that these items cost UC (Unknown Cash), the game's premium currency earned only via real money.

With that in mind, let's explore all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin brings and what it takes to obtain them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explained

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin

Head to the Nailoong Lucky Spin and grab these adorable items now! (Image via Tencent Games)
Head to the Nailoong Lucky Spin and grab these adorable items now! (Image via Tencent Games)

Availability

The PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin arrived on August 18, 2025, and will be available until September 14, 2025.

New items

Here are all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin offers:

  • Sweet Nailoong Set
  • Sweet Nailoong Cover
  • Nailoong Cape Buddy Set
  • Cuddly Nailoong Backpack
  • Dino Dream Set
  • Dino Dream Cover
  • Cuddly Nailoong - MK14 skin (upgradable)
  • Development Material
  • Paint
  • Popularity Tokens
  • Crate Tokens

How to get

Obtaining the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin requires you to draw a spin, which randomly picks an item from the crate as your reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 40 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once for 360 UC.

If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can head to the Redeem section of the spin crate and buy it with the Crate Tokens you have acquired. Here are the prices of these items in the section:

  • Sweet Nailoong Set: 500 Crate Tokens
  • Sweet Nailoong Cover: 200 Crate Tokens
  • Nailoong Cape Buddy Set: 400 Crate Tokens
  • Cuddly Nailoong Backpack:180 Crate Tokens
  • Dino Dream Set: 180 Crate Tokens
  • Dino Dream Cover: 90 Crate Tokens
  • Cuddly Nailoong - MK14 skin (upgradable): 200 Crate Tokens
  • Development Material: 200 Crate Tokens
  • Paint: Four Crate Tokens
  • Popularity Tokens: Two Crate Tokens
About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

