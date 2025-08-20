PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin: Nailoong MK14 skin, Cape Buddy, and more

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin, featuring a fresh Nailoong MK14 skin, set, and emote, among other things. These commodities are ideal for those who wish to expand their inventory with cute cosmetics. Note that these items cost UC (Unknown Cash), the game's premium currency earned only via real money.

With that in mind, let's explore all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin brings and what it takes to obtain them.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin

Head to the Nailoong Lucky Spin and grab these adorable items now! (Image via Tencent Games)

Availability

The PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin arrived on August 18, 2025, and will be available until September 14, 2025.

New items

Here are all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin offers:

Sweet Nailoong Set

Sweet Nailoong Cover

Nailoong Cape Buddy Set

Cuddly Nailoong Backpack

Dino Dream Set

Dino Dream Cover

Cuddly Nailoong - MK14 skin (upgradable)

Development Material

Paint

Popularity Tokens

Crate Tokens

How to get

Obtaining the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Nailoong Lucky Spin requires you to draw a spin, which randomly picks an item from the crate as your reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 40 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once for 360 UC.

If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can head to the Redeem section of the spin crate and buy it with the Crate Tokens you have acquired. Here are the prices of these items in the section:

Sweet Nailoong Set: 500 Crate Tokens

Sweet Nailoong Cover: 200 Crate Tokens

Nailoong Cape Buddy Set: 400 Crate Tokens

Cuddly Nailoong Backpack:180 Crate Tokens

Dino Dream Set: 180 Crate Tokens

Dino Dream Cover: 90 Crate Tokens

Cuddly Nailoong - MK14 skin (upgradable): 200 Crate Tokens

Development Material: 200 Crate Tokens

Paint: Four Crate Tokens

Popularity Tokens: Two Crate Tokens

