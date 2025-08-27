Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin, featuring a fresh Nyxen Sinistra set and Nyxen Rose AUG skin, among other exclusive commodities. These items are ideal for those seeking a bold collectible themed around blood, gangsters, money, and scorpions. Note that these items can be acquired only by those willing to spend UC (Unknown Cash), the game's premium currency earned via real money.With that in mind, let's explore all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin has brought.Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant. Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spinAvailabilityThe PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin arrived on August 27, 2025, and will be available until September 25, 2025, at 23:59 (UTC+0).Also read: How to purchase the Royale Pass: Entire process explainedNew itemsHere are all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin offers:Nyxen Sinistra SetNyxen Rose - AUG (upgradable)Nyxen Sinistra emoteSinkeeper's Coffer BackpackResonant Knell GliderDevelopment MaterialGilded Rosefang FragmentPaintGemstone RingSports Car (Popularity)Gilded RosefangNyxen Rose Molotov CocktailTainted Treasure OrnamentWeapon attachments themed around the luck spins' themeNyxen Rose GrenadeAlso read: How to use Emergency Cover Flare in PUBG MobileHow to getObtaining the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin requires you to open crates. This involves you drawing a spin, which will offer you an item from the crate as a reward.The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while subsequent ones cost 60 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once for 490 UC.If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can visit the Luck Spin's Redeem section and buy it using the Gilded Rosefang. Here are the prices of all the items offered there:Nyxen Sinistra Set: 6 Gilded RosefangsNyxen Rose - AUG (upgradable): 3 Gilded RosefangsNyxen Sinistra emote: 1 Gilded RosefangSinkeeper's Coffer Backpack: 2 Gilded RosefangsResonant Knell Glider: 2 Gilded RosefangsDevelopment Material: 1 Gilded Rosefang50x Gilded Rosefang Fragment: 1 Gilded RosefangYou can also head to the Gempiece Exchange section to buy weapon attachment skins using Gilded Rosefang Fragment.Also read: All Special Vehicles in PUBG Mobile exploredMore articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:Rondo map guide: All hot drops exploredHow to get and use Welding Gun