By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 27, 2025 08:38 GMT
Grab these new items now! (Image via Tencent Games)
Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin, featuring a fresh Nyxen Sinistra set and Nyxen Rose AUG skin, among other exclusive commodities. These items are ideal for those seeking a bold collectible themed around blood, gangsters, money, and scorpions. Note that these items can be acquired only by those willing to spend UC (Unknown Cash), the game's premium currency earned via real money.

With that in mind, let's explore all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin has brought.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin

Availability

The PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin arrived on August 27, 2025, and will be available until September 25, 2025, at 23:59 (UTC+0).

New items

Here are all the items that the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin offers:

  • Nyxen Sinistra Set
  • Nyxen Rose - AUG (upgradable)
  • Nyxen Sinistra emote
  • Sinkeeper's Coffer Backpack
  • Resonant Knell Glider
  • Development Material
  • Gilded Rosefang Fragment
  • Paint
  • Gemstone Ring
  • Sports Car (Popularity)
  • Gilded Rosefang
  • Nyxen Rose Molotov Cocktail
  • Tainted Treasure Ornament
  • Weapon attachments themed around the luck spins' theme
  • Nyxen Rose Grenade
How to get

Obtaining the items offered in the PUBG Mobile Nyxen Sinistra lucky spin requires you to open crates. This involves you drawing a spin, which will offer you an item from the crate as a reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UC, while subsequent ones cost 60 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once for 490 UC.

If you can't obtain your desired item by opening crates, you can visit the Luck Spin's Redeem section and buy it using the Gilded Rosefang. Here are the prices of all the items offered there:

  • Nyxen Sinistra Set: 6 Gilded Rosefangs
  • Nyxen Rose - AUG (upgradable): 3 Gilded Rosefangs
  • Nyxen Sinistra emote: 1 Gilded Rosefang
  • Sinkeeper's Coffer Backpack: 2 Gilded Rosefangs
  • Resonant Knell Glider: 2 Gilded Rosefangs
  • Development Material: 1 Gilded Rosefang
  • 50x Gilded Rosefang Fragment: 1 Gilded Rosefang

You can also head to the Gempiece Exchange section to buy weapon attachment skins using Gilded Rosefang Fragment.

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

