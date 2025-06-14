How to get 100 free Mischief Medals in Clash of Clans

The ongoing Dark Deal event features two event-exclusive currencies: Goblin Cash and Mischief Medals in Clash of Clans. A part of the live season that is themed around the 20th-century black-and-white noir genre, Dark Deal has brought tons of rewards, including a fresh Hero Equipment, a time-limited troop, and other in-game items that help progress your Home Village.

Goblin Cash is earned by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and claiming it from the time-limited Loot Wagon building, which produces it frequently. The more you collect these currencies, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving the items the event has brought, including Mischief Medals in Clash of Clans.

These medals are used to buy exclusives that the Dark Deal event has brought to the Trader Shop, such as Dark Crown Equipment. Since acquiring these two currencies forms a major part of the event, you should gather as many of them as possible. So, read on to learn how you can grab 100 free Mischief Medals in Clash of Clans.

How to claim free Mischief Medals in Clash of Clans Dark Deal event

Gather as many of Mischief Medals as possible (Image via Supercell)

When a medal event arrives, COC content creators conduct giveaways offering free medals. One such giveaway is live, offering 100 Mischief Medals for free. To acquire them, head to any of your favorite content creators' social media profiles and search for a post announcing the giveaway. You will find a link in the caption. Tap on it, and the medals will be credited to your account.

Note that the link can only be used once by a single player, and all creators are conducting the giveaway via the same link.

Considering F2P (free-to-play) gamers can acquire relatively fewer Mischief Medals, these giveaways make for an excellent medium to collect some extra medals.

Since there could be more giveaways in the upcoming weeks, it's advised that you avoid buying your desired item from the Trader Shop right away after collecting adequate Mischief Medals in Clash of Clans. Wait for all the giveaways to take place, which will ensure you have as many of these medals as possible by the end of the event. This will help you plan your purchase better.

