How to get the Clash Royale Nope emote for free

Supercell has recently released the Clash Royale Nope emote, which players can claim for free by declining the Code of Kindness. It is an emote with the word 'Nope' written on it and players can use it during battles in the Clan Chat to express themselves. However, emotes are purely decorative and do not affect the gameplay.

This article explains how players can unlock the Clash Royale Nope emote for free.

Steps to get the Clash Royale Nope emote for free

Code of Kindness in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Nope emote can be unlocked by tapping Deny on the Code of Kindness. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Launch the game, and a prompt with a scroll will appear.

Launch the game, and a prompt with a scroll will appear. Step 2: Tap on it to open the News tab.

Tap on it to open the News tab. Step 3: Select the Code of Kindness notification to open a document. It will encourage you to play the game respectfully.

Select the Code of Kindness notification to open a document. It will encourage you to play the game respectfully. Step 4: Deny the code, a new screen will appear with a Claim button, select it.

Deny the code, a new screen will appear with a Claim button, select it. Step 5: Select 'Claim' one more time, and the Clash Royale Nope emote will be added to the account.

If the scroll does not appear upon launching the game, you can open the News tab manually to find the Code of Kindness. Also, if you select 'Yes' on the Code of Kindness, the game will ask you to go back and deny it.

Notably, the Clash Royale Nope may not be available for a long time. So, players are advised to claim it as soon as possible.

How to use emotes in Clash Royale

Open the Collection tab and tap on the paintbrush icon next to the Tower Troop. Then, select the middle tab to view your emotes. Here, you can select an emote from the Emote Collection and add it to the quick emotes.

During battles, tap on the emotes icon at the bottom-left corner and tap on it to send it. The Quick Emotes will be displayed first, and others on the later pages.

In the Clan Chat, tap on the Emote Button to view available options and click on one to send it.

