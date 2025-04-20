How to get a free Mythic Starr Drop in Brawl Stars

You can get a free Mythic Starr Drop in Brawl Stars from the in-game offers today. While the community is still busy discussing certain leaks from the Brawl Talk of April 19, 2025, Supercell has announced a free reward for the players. Since a Mythic Starr Drop can yield a variety of rewards like new Brawlers, Brawler skins, and more, this free drop is a great gift from the developers.
This article will provide a complete step-by-step guide on how to get the free Mythic Starr Drop in Brawl Stars and some other rewards.
Complete guide to get a free Mythic Starr Drop in Brawl Stars
Supercell brings amazing gifts for the players in the in-game Shop. These contain certain in-game assets that can help you progress. However, the chances of finding a Mythic Starr Drop from the shop are scarce. Therefore, the community is eager to learn about how to grab a free Mythic Starr Drop in Brawl Stars.
The developer announced this reward via a post on the title's official X page on April 20, 2025. According to the in-game Shop, this offer will only last for 11 days before expiring on May 1, 2025. Check out the step-by-step guide below to grab the free Mythic Starr Drop in Brawl Stars.
- Step 1: Launch the game.
- Step 2: Find the "Shop" icon (left hand side of the homescreen) and click on it.
- Step 3: Scroll through the "Offers" section of the shop.
- Step 4: Click on the "Mythic Starr Drop" offer (last offer before the Special Offer to purchase Kenji) to get the free Mythic Starr Drop.
While it is unlikely for Supercell to give away a new Brawler or skin in a free Mythic Starr Drop in Brawl Stars, you can still grab plenty of coins or credits that can boost your in-game progress.
You can get a lot of other free stuff from the "Offers" section of the in-game shop during the remainder of April 2025. These are:
- Five Random Starr Drops
- 1K Coins
- Three Random Presents
- 1K Power Points
All these gifts appeared in the in-game Shop on April 20, 2025, and all these offers will last until May 1, 2025. Brawl Talk of April 19, 2025, announced plenty of upcoming events and a new season that is expected to begin in early May 2025. As such, you must act quickly to grab these rewards and boost your progress as far as possible before the latter arrives.