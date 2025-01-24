How to get Power Pancakes in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event for free

Supercell is giving away Power Pancakes in Clash of Clans on the fifth day of the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event. The snack boosts Troops, Spells, and Seige Machines to the maximum level available for the player's Town hall level for three Home Village battles. To claim the freebie, players have to click on the voucher link on a device with the game installed.

In CoC, Magic Snacks are consumables that boost various units in the game. As of now, there are six Snacks in the game: Builder Bite, Clan Castle Cake, Mighty Morsel, Power Pancakes, Study Soup, and Training Treat.

This article explains how players can get Power Pancakes in Clash of Clans' Magic Snack Freebie event for free.

(Note: The voucher is working as of January 24 and will expire on January 25, 2025, when the link for the next freebie is released)

How to get free Power Pancakes in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event

Click Claim to get the freebie (Image via Supercell)

You can get the Power Pancakes in Clash of Clans by clicking following the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the voucher link.

Click on the voucher link. Step 2: Wait for the game to launch and select the Claim button on the notification.

Wait for the game to launch and select the Claim button on the notification. Step 3: A confirmation screen will appear, select the Ok button to proceed.

Afterward, the freebie can be used by clicking on the box icon located at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Once activated, its effects will be available for three attacks.

Additionally, the free Power Pancakes in Clash of Clans must be activated within 24 hours of being claimed.

More on the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event

The Magic Snack Freebie event arrived on January 20 and will run till January 26, 2025. It allows players to test Magic Snacks that were added in the September 2024 update.

Till now, we have received the following Magic Snacks:

January 20, 2025 - Builder Bite

- Builder Bite January 21, 2025 - Study Soup

- Study Soup January 22, 2025 - Castle Cake

- Castle Cake January 23, 2025 - Mighty Morsel

- Mighty Morsel January 24, 2025 - Power Pancakes

Additionally, Training Treat and Clan Castle Cake are announced to be the giveaway items for the upcoming days in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event.

