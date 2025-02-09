How to get Red Flyer Token in Monopoly Go

The Red Flyer Token in Monopoly Go is the latest board token to be introduced by the game's developers. Since the game’s launch, Scopely has been committed to releasing new cosmetics to enhance the experience of players. This new token is a unique addition that'll keep players engaged with the popular digital board game.

This article will detail everything you need to know about the Red Flyer Token in Monopoly Go and how to obtain it.

Red Flyer Token in Monopoly Go: How to get it

Players will have to participate in the ongoing Tycoon Racers event to obtain the Red Flyer Token in Monopoly GO. This event commenced on February 06, 2025, and will run till February 10, 2025. It follows the same format as the other Tycoon Racer events where players are required to team up with three others before making a go for the top spot.

The Tycoon Racer events are designed to boost teamwork among players to bring out the best in all of them. The event for obtaining the Red Flyer Token is no different as players will have to plan and strategize together to get their hands on the unique board piece.

The only way to win a Tycoon Racer event is by collecting the most flags. Players must give their all to obtain the maximum number of flags during the event, which will help them earn the top rank and the Red Flyer Token in Monopoly Go. To earn flags, players can follow the methods below.

Players must aim for the Flag tiles which are spread across the Monopoly Go board. Landing on these tiles will help one collect more flag tokens. The number of flags one receives is directly proportionate to their dice multiplier.

More Flags can be earned by participating in the various events and tournaments that are live during the Tycoon Racers event. Players are rewarded with Flag Tokens for achieving high rankings on the leaderboard.

Players also get the opportunity to participate in the Tycoon Racers minigame which allows one to select rewards of their choice. Upon completing laps, they can earn Flag Tokens as rewards from time to time.

One of the easiest and most efficient ways to earn Flag Tokens is by completing the daily Quick Wins. Apart from this players can earn Flag Tokens by claiming their gifts from the in-game shop. During the event, the shop will yield gifts every eight hours, which will occasionally include Flag tokens.

