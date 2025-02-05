Monopoly Go Knightly Quest: All rewards and how to play

  • home icon
Monopoly Go Knight Quest event has returned with lucrative rewards (Image via Scopely)
Following its success in 2024, Scopely has reintroduced the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest in the digital board game. As its name suggests, the returning event takes users back in time and helps them reminisce about knights' quests. Scopely has added plenty of rewards to the event and hopes that it will build on the success of its previous stints in the title.

The Knightly Quest is live and will be available to users until 10 AM ET on February 6, 2025.

How to play the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event

The re-introduced Knightly Quest pickup event requires you to land on specific tiles on your current board to earn tokens (Iron Helmets).

Roll the dice and try to land on the different Chance (Question Mark), Tax, and Utility tiles. You must land on these three types of tiles more frequently to acquire the highest amount of Iron Helmets.

You must collect Iron Helmets to progress in the Knightly Quest event (Image via Scopely)
Here's a look at the number of Iron Helmets you can obtain from landing on the different tiles mentioned above:

  • Chance tiles - Two Iron Helmets
  • Tax tiles - Three Iron Helmets
  • Utility tiles - Two Iron Helmets

While the tiles mentioned above offer Iron Helmets, you can also land on the Railroad tiles to get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you progress in other ongoing daily tournaments, letting you earn even more Iron Helmets from that event. Eventually, you will earn extra points for the next milestone reward in the Knightly Quest event.

You can also earn extra points for the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest pickup event if you can participate in other ongoing events (including the Juggle Jam event).

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event?

Like many other tournaments in Monopoly Go, the returning Knightly Quest event offers many rewards. You can get more than 60 Milestone rewards (including free dice rolls, unique sticker packs, and Juggle Jam event tokens) by participating in the event during the timeframe mentioned above.

Here's an overview of all the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event:

MilestonePointsKnightly Quest Rewards
153 Juggle Jam Tokens
21025 Dice Rolls
315Cash
4254 Juggle Jam Tokens
550Sticker Pack
6305 Juggle Jam Tokens
73550 Dice Rolls
840Sticker Pack
9506 Juggle Jam Tokens
10160140 Dice Rolls
11508 Juggle Jam Tokens
1255Cash
13658 Juggle Jam Tokens
1480Yellow sticker pack
15425350 Dice Rolls
16708 Juggle Jam Tokens
178050 Dice Rolls
18855 Minutes High ROller
19959 Juggle Jam Tokens
20675475 Dice Rolls
211009 Juggle Jam Tokens
22115100 Dice Rolls
23110Cash
241309 Juggle Jam Tokens
251,150725 free dice
26140Pink sticker pack
2715010 Juggle Jam Tokens
28160Cash
29750525 Dice Rolls
3018010 Juggle Jam Tokens
31190Cash
32210325 Dice Roll
3316010 minutes cash boost
3423010 Juggle Jam Tokens
351,500750 Dice Rolls
3625011 Juggle Jam Tokens
37300Cash
3845011 Juggle Jam Tokens
391,350Sticker Pack
40325175 Dice Rolls
4135012 Juggle Jam Tokens
42375Cash
432,2501,200 Dice Roll
4425030 Minutes Mega Heist
4545012 Juggle Jam Tokens
46575250 Dice Rolls
4750013x Event Tokens
483,0001,650 Dice Rolls
4955020 Juggle Jam Tokens
50450300 Dice Rolls
51650Cash
521,800Purple sticker pack
5370025 Juggle Jam Tokens
54825Cash
55950375 Dice Rolls
564,5002,150 Dice Rolls
5750025 Juggle Jam Tokens
58800425 Dice Rolls
59950Cash
601,400Builder's Bash
611,500Cash
6212,0006,000 Dice Rolls

If you are trying to make quick progress, you can use dice roll multipliers (up to 100 times) and get rewards in abundance. However, do note that obtaining free dice is hard and you must abstain from spending it unnecessarily.

While using dice roll multipliers can work for you sometimes, you can also lose a load of dice in some cases. Hence, saving some dice will let you participate in other forthcoming Monopoly Go events for more rewards.

