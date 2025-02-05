Monopoly Go Knightly Quest: All rewards and how to play

Following its success in 2024, Scopely has reintroduced the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest in the digital board game. As its name suggests, the returning event takes users back in time and helps them reminisce about knights' quests. Scopely has added plenty of rewards to the event and hopes that it will build on the success of its previous stints in the title.
The Knightly Quest is live and will be available to users until 10 AM ET on February 6, 2025.
How to play the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event
The re-introduced Knightly Quest pickup event requires you to land on specific tiles on your current board to earn tokens (Iron Helmets).
Roll the dice and try to land on the different Chance (Question Mark), Tax, and Utility tiles. You must land on these three types of tiles more frequently to acquire the highest amount of Iron Helmets.
Here's a look at the number of Iron Helmets you can obtain from landing on the different tiles mentioned above:
- Chance tiles - Two Iron Helmets
- Tax tiles - Three Iron Helmets
- Utility tiles - Two Iron Helmets
While the tiles mentioned above offer Iron Helmets, you can also land on the Railroad tiles to get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you progress in other ongoing daily tournaments, letting you earn even more Iron Helmets from that event. Eventually, you will earn extra points for the next milestone reward in the Knightly Quest event.
You can also earn extra points for the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest pickup event if you can participate in other ongoing events (including the Juggle Jam event).
What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event?
Like many other tournaments in Monopoly Go, the returning Knightly Quest event offers many rewards. You can get more than 60 Milestone rewards (including free dice rolls, unique sticker packs, and Juggle Jam event tokens) by participating in the event during the timeframe mentioned above.
Here's an overview of all the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event:
If you are trying to make quick progress, you can use dice roll multipliers (up to 100 times) and get rewards in abundance. However, do note that obtaining free dice is hard and you must abstain from spending it unnecessarily.
While using dice roll multipliers can work for you sometimes, you can also lose a load of dice in some cases. Hence, saving some dice will let you participate in other forthcoming Monopoly Go events for more rewards.