Monopoly Go Knightly Quest: All rewards and how to play

Following its success in 2024, Scopely has reintroduced the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest in the digital board game. As its name suggests, the returning event takes users back in time and helps them reminisce about knights' quests. Scopely has added plenty of rewards to the event and hopes that it will build on the success of its previous stints in the title.

The Knightly Quest is live and will be available to users until 10 AM ET on February 6, 2025.

How to play the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event

The re-introduced Knightly Quest pickup event requires you to land on specific tiles on your current board to earn tokens (Iron Helmets).

Roll the dice and try to land on the different Chance (Question Mark), Tax, and Utility tiles. You must land on these three types of tiles more frequently to acquire the highest amount of Iron Helmets.

You must collect Iron Helmets to progress in the Knightly Quest event (Image via Scopely)

Here's a look at the number of Iron Helmets you can obtain from landing on the different tiles mentioned above:

Chance tiles - Two Iron Helmets

Tax tiles - Three Iron Helmets

Utility tiles - Two Iron Helmets

While the tiles mentioned above offer Iron Helmets, you can also land on the Railroad tiles to get a Bank Heist or a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. This will help you progress in other ongoing daily tournaments, letting you earn even more Iron Helmets from that event. Eventually, you will earn extra points for the next milestone reward in the Knightly Quest event.

You can also earn extra points for the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest pickup event if you can participate in other ongoing events (including the Juggle Jam event).

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained.

What are the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event?

Like many other tournaments in Monopoly Go, the returning Knightly Quest event offers many rewards. You can get more than 60 Milestone rewards (including free dice rolls, unique sticker packs, and Juggle Jam event tokens) by participating in the event during the timeframe mentioned above.

Here's an overview of all the Milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event:

Milestone Points Knightly Quest Rewards 1 5 3 Juggle Jam Tokens

2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 25 4 Juggle Jam Tokens

5 50 Sticker Pack 6 30 5 Juggle Jam Tokens

7 35 50 Dice Rolls 8 40 Sticker Pack 9 50 6 Juggle Jam Tokens

10 160 140 Dice Rolls 11 50 8 Juggle Jam Tokens

12 55 Cash 13 65 8 Juggle Jam Tokens

14 80 Yellow sticker pack 15 425 350 Dice Rolls 16 70 8 Juggle Jam Tokens

17 80 50 Dice Rolls 18 85 5 Minutes High ROller 19 95 9 Juggle Jam Tokens

20 675 475 Dice Rolls 21 100 9 Juggle Jam Tokens

22 115 100 Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash 24 130 9 Juggle Jam Tokens

25 1,150 725 free dice 26 140 Pink sticker pack 27 150 10 Juggle Jam Tokens

28 160 Cash 29 750 525 Dice Rolls 30 180 10 Juggle Jam Tokens

31 190 Cash 32 210 325 Dice Roll 33 160 10 minutes cash boost 34 230 10 Juggle Jam Tokens

35 1,500 750 Dice Rolls 36 250 11 Juggle Jam Tokens

37 300 Cash 38 450 11 Juggle Jam Tokens

39 1,350 Sticker Pack 40 325 175 Dice Rolls 41 350 12 Juggle Jam Tokens

42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1,200 Dice Roll 44 250 30 Minutes Mega Heist 45 450 12 Juggle Jam Tokens

46 575 250 Dice Rolls 47 500 13x Event Tokens 48 3,000 1,650 Dice Rolls 49 550 20 Juggle Jam Tokens

50 450 300 Dice Rolls 51 650 Cash 52 1,800 Purple sticker pack 53 700 25 Juggle Jam Tokens

54 825 Cash 55 950 375 Dice Rolls 56 4,500 2,150 Dice Rolls 57 500 25 Juggle Jam Tokens 58 800 425 Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash 60 1,400 Builder's Bash 61 1,500 Cash 62 12,000 6,000 Dice Rolls

If you are trying to make quick progress, you can use dice roll multipliers (up to 100 times) and get rewards in abundance. However, do note that obtaining free dice is hard and you must abstain from spending it unnecessarily.

While using dice roll multipliers can work for you sometimes, you can also lose a load of dice in some cases. Hence, saving some dice will let you participate in other forthcoming Monopoly Go events for more rewards.

