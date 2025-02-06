Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scoleply has added the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer tournament to the title's Daily Events tab. The one-day event is packed with in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and cash. However, knowing the rewards granted in a tournament event is necessary to help you decide whether the milestones are worth spending dice rolls.
This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer event.
Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer: Everything you need to know
Schedule
The Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer commenced on February 5 at 1 pm ET and is set to run until 1 pm ET on February 6, 2025. Tycoons have 24 hours to play this tournament event.
Rewards and milestones
This event contains two sets of rewards: milestone and tournament. Milestone rewards are granted for advancing through a progression-based reward track. The reward table is as follows:
Completing the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer event will reward the following:
- 6815 Dice rolls.
- 135 tokens for the ongoing Juggle Jam event.
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Additionally, the leaderboard rewards for the event are as follows:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer tournament
To play the daily tournament, you need to log in during the event duration and collect five event points, which are earned by playing minigames.
The minigames are triggered when the token lands on Railroad tiles. The points breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
