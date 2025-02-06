  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 06, 2025 13:50 IST
The Roll and Conquer event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Roll and Conquer event is underway (Image via Scopely)

Scoleply has added the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer tournament to the title's Daily Events tab. The one-day event is packed with in-game resources like Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and cash. However, knowing the rewards granted in a tournament event is necessary to help you decide whether the milestones are worth spending dice rolls.

This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer event.

Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer: Everything you need to know

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Schedule

The Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer commenced on February 5 at 1 pm ET and is set to run until 1 pm ET on February 6, 2025. Tycoons have 24 hours to play this tournament event.

Rewards and milestones

This event contains two sets of rewards: milestone and tournament. Milestone rewards are granted for advancing through a progression-based reward track. The reward table is as follows:

MilestonesPoints requiredRewards
110
Eight Juggle Jam Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
16 Juggle Jam Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Juggle Jam Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Completing the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer event will reward the following:

  • 6815 Dice rolls.
  • 135 tokens for the ongoing Juggle Jam event.
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Additionally, the leaderboard rewards for the event are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly GO

How to play the Monopoly GO Roll and Conquer tournament

Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Play minigames to earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the daily tournament, you need to log in during the event duration and collect five event points, which are earned by playing minigames.

The minigames are triggered when the token lands on Railroad tiles. The points breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Check out our other articles on Monopoly GO:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी