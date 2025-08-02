How to get three free Chests in Clash of Clans

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 02, 2025 09:19 GMT
three free Chests in Clash of Clans
You can get free Chests in COC (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is giving away three free Chests in Clash of Clans for a limited time. The Chest system in COC helps you earn interesting in-game assets that can boost your progress. That being said, finding the special QR codes that help you get the free chests is slightly difficult.

Ad

This article sheds light on one such QR code that can be found in official posts of popular Supercell-approved COC creators.

Get three free Chests in Clash of Clans

Popular Supercell content creators have been posting a QR code on their official X page today (August 2, 2025). These can help you grab three free Chests in Clash of Clans. That said, this is a limited-time offer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: Best TH 17 attack strategies for clashers

Ad

Check out the step-by-step guide below to grab your free Chests in COC:

  • Step 1: Visit the social media accounts of popular COC content creators to find the link.
  • Step 2: Click on the link (or directly click on the embed above) to scan the QR code if you are on PC. If you are on mobile, clicking on the link should launch the game on your device.
  • Step 3: Once the game launches, click on "Claim" to obtain the rewards.
Ad

Also read: Supercell employees revealed the COC TH 18 update details

You will be able to get the three free Chests in Clash of Clans if the voucher is still active. However, if it has expired, a dialogue box will appear on the screen stating "Claiming Voucher Failed." In that case, you will have to wait until the next time.

Clash-A-Rama 2025 is now live in the game

Supercell is celebrating the 13th birthday of Clash of Clans with the Clash-A-Rama season 2025. The hero skins this season give them an animated appearance, just like the Clash-A-Rama YouTube videos. You will also get a free Clash-A-Rama special scenery this season.

Ad

Supercell has already announced the season schedule via an official X post. Feel free to check out this article for the complete COC event calendar for August 2025.

Supercell plans to bring back temporary troops from old events throughout the month to celebrate the 13th anniversary of Clash of Clans. Azure Dragon is the first troop to return. It will be live in the game between August 1 to August 10, 2025. One Azure Dragon will be there with your army during each multiplayer battle.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications