How to get three free Chests in Clash of Clans

Supercell is giving away three free Chests in Clash of Clans for a limited time. The Chest system in COC helps you earn interesting in-game assets that can boost your progress. That being said, finding the special QR codes that help you get the free chests is slightly difficult.This article sheds light on one such QR code that can be found in official posts of popular Supercell-approved COC creators. Get three free Chests in Clash of ClansPopular Supercell content creators have been posting a QR code on their official X page today (August 2, 2025). These can help you grab three free Chests in Clash of Clans. That said, this is a limited-time offer.Also read: Best TH 17 attack strategies for clashersCheck out the step-by-step guide below to grab your free Chests in COC:Step 1: Visit the social media accounts of popular COC content creators to find the link.Step 2: Click on the link (or directly click on the embed above) to scan the QR code if you are on PC. If you are on mobile, clicking on the link should launch the game on your device.Step 3: Once the game launches, click on &quot;Claim&quot; to obtain the rewards.Also read: Supercell employees revealed the COC TH 18 update detailsYou will be able to get the three free Chests in Clash of Clans if the voucher is still active. However, if it has expired, a dialogue box will appear on the screen stating &quot;Claiming Voucher Failed.&quot; In that case, you will have to wait until the next time.Clash-A-Rama 2025 is now live in the gameSupercell is celebrating the 13th birthday of Clash of Clans with the Clash-A-Rama season 2025. The hero skins this season give them an animated appearance, just like the Clash-A-Rama YouTube videos. You will also get a free Clash-A-Rama special scenery this season.Supercell has already announced the season schedule via an official X post. Feel free to check out this article for the complete COC event calendar for August 2025.Supercell plans to bring back temporary troops from old events throughout the month to celebrate the 13th anniversary of Clash of Clans. Azure Dragon is the first troop to return. It will be live in the game between August 1 to August 10, 2025. One Azure Dragon will be there with your army during each multiplayer battle.