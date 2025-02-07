How to pre-register for Steel Paws?

Netflix Games is set to release Steel Paws, a new title to its game roster. It is an action RPG (role-playing game) featuring a powerful combo-fueled combat system, along with a customizable cast of feline robots. All in all, it makes for an excellent experience for cat lovers and fighting game enthusiasts.

Read on to learn more about the Steel Paws game and how you can pre-register for it.

Steel Paws Netflix: How to pre-register and what to expect

Follow the steps below to pre-register for Steel Paws:

For Android users

Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Steel Paws Netflix and find the original title.

Step 3: Tap on the Pre-register button.

Pre-registering for the title will notify you of its arrival when it becomes available on the Google Play Store.

For iOS users

Step 1: Head to the App Store.

Step 2: Search for Steel Paws Netflix and find the original title.

Step 3: Tap on the Get button.

Completing these steps will ensure that you will be notified about the game's arrival on the App Store so you can download it on your device.

What to expect

Steel Paws is crafted by the popular game creator, Yu Suzuki, known for his works like Shenmue and Virtua Fighter.

His latest project features melee combat-focused gameplay, wherein gamers suit up in futuristic high-tech armor and fight their way through a mysterious tower. However, you are not alone when completing the in-game missions, as the protagonist is accompanied by powerful Buddy Robots — a combination of cute but fierce cat robots.

As you progress further, you can unlock new combo moves and supercharge as well as enlarge your allies' roster to wreak havoc on the battlefield, thanks to the title's engaging skills system.

Besides the skill-based progression mechanic, you can collect parts of defeated foes to build and customize your Buddy Robots. Consequently, defeating as many enemies as possible will allow you to create more powerful allies and deadly attack combos.

The developer also ensures the gameplay remains interesting as you complete multiple missions and save the world. So, fresh roguelike elements, menacing enemies, collectibles, resources, and map layouts keep showing up in-game.

As a cherry on top, the game features a science-fiction anime-inspired world filled with a diverse lineup of enemy combatants, making the experience all the more fun.

Accessibility

Steel Paws is free for Netflix subscribers. Here are other details about it:

For Android users:

Requires Android 8.0 or up

7+ Rating

Expected to arrive in February 2025.

For iOS users:

Requires iOS 16.0 or later

12+ Rating

Likely to arrive on March 27, 2025

Size: 1.55 GB

