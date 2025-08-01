How to preregister for Rust Mobile

By Md Farhan Sajid
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:24 GMT
Cover
Rust mobile pre-registration (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Rust Mobile, an optimized version of the brutal PC survival game that was designed specifically for smaller devices, is now officially available for pre-registration. Developed by Facepunch Studios, this version stays true to Rust’s core DNA: scavenging, crafting, base building, and ruthless PvP combat. You’ll start the game without any survival kit in a harsh climate where enemies can launch an attack from anywhere, ranging from bushes to buildings and towers.

Ad

That being said, this article provides the necessary steps for pre-registration.

Rust Mobile pre-registration process

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are the required steps:

  1. Head to the official website by clicking on this link.
  2. Select the Pre-Register button and enter your valid email address
  3. Finally, select the three checkboxes and click on the Confirm button.

These steps will help you get instant notification upon the game's release. You can also enter the free giveaway organized by developers to claim a $20 gift card on Apple or Google Play Store. This giveaway is currently live and will end on August 7, 2025, after rewarding 30 players randomly. To enter this competition, you need to:

Ad
  • Follow the game's official social media handles like YouTube, X, and others.
  • Pre-register for the game.
  • Visit the official Discord server and react with 🎉 emoji below on this giveaway post present in the event news tab.

Also read: Rust Mobile official reveal: Features and more explored

Why makes Rust Mobile interesting?

Official pre-registration page (Image via Facepunch Studios)
Official pre-registration page (Image via Facepunch Studios)

In this mobile adaptation, you will encounter day-night cycles alongside a vast variety of flora and fauna, which will remind you of the real world. Whether you're building your safe zone or raiding someone else's, every decision you make will impact your success rate in this epic survival game.

Ad

Meanwhile, you will receive simplified controls, auto-aim options, and easier crafting menus, enabling you to explore and engage in custom fights freely. Clan wars, base raids, and player betrayals further boost the intensity of the game.

Check out more articles related to the game:

About the author
Md Farhan Sajid

Md Farhan Sajid

Twitter icon

Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.

Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.

Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.

When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications