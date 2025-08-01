How to preregister for Rust Mobile

Rust Mobile, an optimized version of the brutal PC survival game that was designed specifically for smaller devices, is now officially available for pre-registration. Developed by Facepunch Studios, this version stays true to Rust’s core DNA: scavenging, crafting, base building, and ruthless PvP combat. You’ll start the game without any survival kit in a harsh climate where enemies can launch an attack from anywhere, ranging from bushes to buildings and towers.That being said, this article provides the necessary steps for pre-registration.Rust Mobile pre-registration processHere are the required steps:Head to the official website by clicking on this link.Select the Pre-Register button and enter your valid email addressFinally, select the three checkboxes and click on the Confirm button.These steps will help you get instant notification upon the game's release. You can also enter the free giveaway organized by developers to claim a $20 gift card on Apple or Google Play Store. This giveaway is currently live and will end on August 7, 2025, after rewarding 30 players randomly. To enter this competition, you need to:Follow the game's official social media handles like YouTube, X, and others.Pre-register for the game.Visit the official Discord server and react with 🎉 emoji below on this giveaway post present in the event news tab.Also read: Rust Mobile official reveal: Features and more exploredWhy makes Rust Mobile interesting?Official pre-registration page (Image via Facepunch Studios)In this mobile adaptation, you will encounter day-night cycles alongside a vast variety of flora and fauna, which will remind you of the real world. Whether you're building your safe zone or raiding someone else's, every decision you make will impact your success rate in this epic survival game.Meanwhile, you will receive simplified controls, auto-aim options, and easier crafting menus, enabling you to explore and engage in custom fights freely. Clan wars, base raids, and player betrayals further boost the intensity of the game.Check out more articles related to the game:Facepunch Studios officially announces Rust MobileRust Alpha test: How to join and test durationIs it worth playing Rust in 2025?