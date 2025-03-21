How to register for the CookieRun OvenSmash closed beta test

CookieRun OvenSmash is a new title from the well-known studio Devsisters that will be released soon. Developed by PressA, OvenSmash is a real-time battle action game filled with a variety of characteristically unique Cookies. The title has multiple modes that put players' skills to the test and can also be played with friends.

CookieRun OvenSmash's release date is yet to be announced. However, players can register for its closed beta test (CBT), which will kick off soon. Read on to learn how to register for this upcoming title's CBT and some other details related to the game.

Register for the CookieRun OvenSmash closed beta test

The registration process for CookieRun OvenSmash's closed beta test began on March 20, 2025, and will last until April 15, 2025. Below is a step-by-step guide to finishing the registration:

Step 1: Find the game's official X profile and navigate to the post announcing the CBT. You can also directly refer to the embedded X post above for this bit.

Step 2: Tap the link featured in the post, which will redirect you to the game's registration page.

Step 3: Click on the Register Now .

. Step 4: Enter your email address and choose your device type.

Step 5: Verify your email.

Finish these steps, and you will be all set for the game's closed beta test.

You can also win in-game freebies by retweeting the closed beta test promo video on X. The developer will give away exciting rewards upon accumulating a certain number of reposts. Here are the bonuses offered at each milestone:

10,000 retweets: Snowy Bear Ears Headwear.

30,000 retweets: Starry Butterfly Wings.

50,000 retweets: GingerBrave Outfit.

Things you should know about CookieRun OvenSmash

Game modes

Wanter Star (5v5): Players must defeat enemy Cookies and collect Star Jellies within a limited time.

Battle Royale: Players must defeat enemies with Power Jellies and emerge as the last one standing on the battleground.

Conquest (5v5): Players must seize designated areas and collect points.

Cookies

The game features 3D Cookies each with a special trait that grants players an edge on the battleground. They also possess unique visuals that add to their cute appearance. Furthermore, players can even customize their favorite Cookies to enhance their looks according to preference.

System requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

That concludes our guide on how to register for CookieRun OvenSmash's CBT.

