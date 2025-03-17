  • home icon
Cookie Run Kingdom Black Forest Cookie: Stats, ability, and best build

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 17, 2025 15:21 IST
Forest Cookie has arrived in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devisisters)
The Cookie Run Kingdom Black Forest Cookie is a Charge-type unit that gets placed in the front line during battles. Most of her kit is centered around ATK, so she needs equipment that can boost this substat if she wants to reach her full potential. Additionally, she is an Epic Cookie that isn't affiliated with any element, making her simple to build.

This article highlights the Cookie Run Kingdom Black Forest Cookie, including her stats, ability, and best build.

Cookie Run Kingdom Black Forest Cookie: All you need to know

Ability: For the Creators

The Black Forest Cookie transforms and gains increased ATK SPD, DMG Resist, and immunity. Additionally, she does area damage with her normal attacks. The Cookie deals extra damage if her target is a Summoned Creature and has a chance to stun them.

When the transformation is about to end, thorns appear and deal Area Damage while stunning foes. Moreover, if Wedding Cake Cookie is on the team, she will gain the Star of the Hour buff.

Cooldown: 8 sec

Stats

These are the stats of ability at base level:

  • Transformation duration: 8 sec
  • Regular Attack DMG During Transformation: 152.2% (301.1% at maximum) of ATK + Additional DMG to Summoned Creatures: 200.7%
  • Stun details (Summoned Creatures): 1 sec with 50.0% probability
  • Thorns DMG: 1058.7% of ATK + Additional DMG to Summoned Creatures: 529.4% of ATK
  • ATK SPD: 15% increment during Transformation
  • DMG Resist: 25.% increment during Transformation
  • Immunity: For the duration of transformation

Star of the Hour

  • Cooldown: -10.0%
  • Amplifies Transformation buffs:
  • Additional ATK SPD buff while transformed: +30.0%
  • Stun to Summoned Creatures by regular attacks while Transformation: 100%
  • Additional DMG to Summoned Creatures by basic attacks, while Transformation: 501.8%

Best build for Cookie Run Kingdom Black Forest Cookie

Our recommended build for the Cookie Run Kingdom Black Forest Cookie has been provided below:

Toppings

The Best Toppings for this cookie are:

  • 5x Sacred Vow Almond (Radiant)
  • 5x Solid Almond (Noramal)

Here, the focus should be on ATK, Cooldown, and DMG Resist stats.

Beascuit

Black Forest Cookie gets placed in the frontline and takes a lot of damage. Therefore, she needs substats that can increase her longevity. The best Beascuit for her is the Legendary Chewy Beascuit, with a focus on given substats:

  • Cooldown
  • DMH Resist
  • ATK
  • HP

