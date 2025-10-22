How to three-star the Fully Staffed challenge in Clash of Clans

The Fully Staffed challenge in Clash of Clans is live until October 28, 2025. It tasks you with three-starring a base. However, you don't get a ready-made army to perform an attack. Instead, you get only one Hero, who you must manually control and move around the base, and form an army.

The Hero that the Fully Staffed challenge features is the Minion Prince, equipped with Dark Crown and Meteor Staff Equipment. Read on to learn how you can three-star the challenge with this unit.

Steps to three-star the Fully Staffed challenge in Clash of Clans

Rewards offered in the Fully Staffed challenge (Image via Supercell)

To move the Minion Prince around the base, tap on the ground where you want him to go. This will prompt him to walk up to the spot and attack the nearby defenses. In Clash of Clan's Fully Staffed challenge, you will see various troops trapped in camps in different corners of the base. Take down these camps to recruit the units into your army.

Follow the moves given below while keeping the challenge's mechanics in mind:

Deploy the Minion Prince in the left-most corner of the base and tap on the nearby Inferno Tower.

Take down the Witches that charge toward the Hero.

Move towards the Golems trapped in camps and free them, and then take down the Invisibility Tower.

While you're invisible, take down the Air Defense, and the enemy Minion Prince & Super Witch.

Next, move down towards the single-target Inferno Tower in the south-western corner of the base and destroy it. En route, take down the Bat Spell trap and Lavaloon camp.

Take down the nearby Multi-Gear Tower. If the Hero's health seems to be running out, trigger his ability.

Move towards the southern corner of the village, and take down the Inferno Tower situated there. Try to stay out of the nearby the Monolith's range.

To take down the Monolith, avoid charging towards it, and tap on the southern-most corner of the base. When your Hero reaches the spot, tap on the trapped Lavaloons. Take down the Invisibility Spell trap before charging towards the Monolith Building.

After taking down the Monolith, head towards the nearby single-target Inferno and Fire Spitter.

If you make these moves successfully, the troops you have freed will take care of the residual buildings. You will just need to move your Hero from one powerful defense to the other.

