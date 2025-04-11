How to unlock the Clash Royale Boss Bandit card for free?

The Clash Royale Boss Bandit Champion card has arrived, and players can unlock it for free from a temporary challenge. The new troop is featured as the final reward of the Boss Bandit Challenge, which is set to run till April 16, 2025. The event also rewards a new Boss Bandit Emote as the fourth reward. The event can be accessed by tapping on the Boss Bandit icon at the top-right corner of the home screen.

This article explains how players can unlock the Clash Royale Boss Bandit card for free.

Boss Bandit challenge: Win the Clash Royale Boss Bandit card for free

Duration

The Boss Bandit Challenge went live on April 10, 2025. It is set to be active till April 16, 2025. Therefore, players have seven days to complete the challenge and claim the new Champion Card for free.

How to unlock the Boss Bandit Card

Players can win the Boss Bandit Champion card for free by completing the Boss Bandit Challenge. It is a progression-based event that tasks players with collecting crowns.

The challenge features seven milestones, which are as follows:

First reward: 1x Lucky Drop

1x Lucky Drop Second reward: 1x Lucky Drop

1x Lucky Drop Third reward: 100 Common Wild Cards

100 Common Wild Cards Fourth reward: Boss Bandit Emote

Boss Bandit Emote Fifth reward: 1x Boss Bandit Card

1x Boss Bandit Card Sixth reward: 1x Boss Bandit Card

1x Boss Bandit Card Seventh reward: 2-Star Lucky Drop

Here, progressing through each milestone requires 5 crowns. Players can win up to two copies of the Clash Royale Boss Bandit card and upgrade it to level 12.

Notably, you can only earn crowns for a milestone if the reward before it is already claimed. For instance, you cannot collect crowns for the second reward if the first is yet to be claimed.

Also read: Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes

More on Clash Royale Boss Bandit Card

Boss Bandit is the latest Champion card in Clash Royale. It costs six elixirs to use and deploys a melee troop with the following stats (at level 11):

Damage: 268

268 Damage Per Second: 223

223 Dash Range: 3.5-6

3.5-6 Targets: Ground

Ground Range: Melee, short

Melee, short Dash Damage: 537

537 Hitpoints: 2803

2803 Hit Speed: 1.2 sec

1.2 sec Speed: Fast

Fast Ability: Gateway Grenade

Gateway Grenade ability:

Cost: 1 Elixir

1 Elixir Recharge: At 50% health

At 50% health Teleport Range: 6

6 Invisibility duration: 1 sec

When the Getway Granade is activated, the Boss Bandit becomes invisible and teleports backward. This ability is recharged when the Boss Bandit reaches 50% HP.

