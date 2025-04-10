  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes: All changes listed

Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes: All changes listed

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 10, 2025 14:33 IST
Balance Changes for April 2025 Season are live (Image via Supercell)
Balance Changes for April 2025 Season are live (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has recently released the Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes, informing the community about the card updates for A Tale of Thieves season. This set of balance changes affects 10 cards, which include five buffs, three debuffs, and two reworks. The game implements monthly balance changes to keep the game from getting repetitive.

Ad

This article highlights the Clash Royale Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes.

Clash Royale Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes: Everything you need to know

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Nerfs

Five cards have been nerfed this season:

1) Tornado

  • Damage: 84x2 → 84 (-50%)

2) Rage

  • Damage:192 → 148 (-23%)

The Rage and Tornado spells are designed to provide utility through their mechanics. For instance, the Tornado can detour enemy troops, while the Rage speeds up the friendly army.

However, their high damage made them good options for countering small troops, which is not their desired role. Thus, Supercell has decided to nerf them.

3) Goblinstein

  • Monster Hitpoints: 2393 → 2304 (-4%)
Ad

Goblinstein's Monster's hitpoints are reduced by 4%.

4) Dagger Duchess

  • Damage: 112 → 107 (-5%)

Per the developer, the Dager Duchess provides high defensive value in the early game, causing decks to move into offensive archetypes. Thus, this tower troop is slightly nerfed to maintain key interactions and encourage players to use more balanced decks.

5) Goblin Gang

  • Goblins First Hit Speed: 0.4 → 0.6 sec (+50%)

The First Hit Speed of the Goblins is reduced to make the overall gang weaker.

Ad

Buffs

Ad

The buffs in Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes are

1) Berserker

  • Hitpoints: 832 → 896 (+8%)

The hitpoints of the Berserker in Clash Royale are increased to give her some longevity.

2) Suspicious Bush

  • Damage: 227 → 256 (+12%)

The damage Suspicious Bush has been buffed to make its occasional connection to the crown tower more valuable.

3) Tesla Evolution

  • Pulse Damage: 148 → 174 (+17%)

The Pulse damage of Tesla Evolution in Clash Royale is buffed to make the building a reliable competitor to Cannon Evolution and Evolved Goblin Cage.

Ad

Reworks

The Lumberjack Evo has been reworked (Image via Supercell)
The Lumberjack Evo has been reworked (Image via Supercell)

The reworks in Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes are

Ad

1) Lumberjack Evolution

  • Cycles: 1 → 2
  • Lumberjack’s Ghost Damage: 192 → 256 (+33%)

The Lumberjack Evolution will now be a two-cycle card with a much stronger ghost. The purpose is to make the evo viable as a support for a strategic push.

2) Goblins

  • First Hit Speed: 0.4 → 0.6 sec (+50%)
  • Deploy Time: 1.2 → 1 sec (-17%)

The First hit Speed of Goblins is reduced to ner the Goblin Gang. To compensate, the deploy time of the Goblins is also reduced. This change does not affect Cards like Goblin Barrel, Goblin Curse, Goblin Drill, Evolved Goblin Giant, and Evolved Mortar.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Clash Royale:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी