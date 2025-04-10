Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes: All changes listed

Supercell has recently released the Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes, informing the community about the card updates for A Tale of Thieves season. This set of balance changes affects 10 cards, which include five buffs, three debuffs, and two reworks. The game implements monthly balance changes to keep the game from getting repetitive.

This article highlights the Clash Royale Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes.

Clash Royale Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes: Everything you need to know

Nerfs

Five cards have been nerfed this season:

1) Tornado

Damage: 84x2 → 84 (-50%)

2) Rage

Damage:192 → 148 (-23%)

The Rage and Tornado spells are designed to provide utility through their mechanics. For instance, the Tornado can detour enemy troops, while the Rage speeds up the friendly army.

However, their high damage made them good options for countering small troops, which is not their desired role. Thus, Supercell has decided to nerf them.

3) Goblinstein

Monster Hitpoints: 2393 → 2304 (-4%)

Goblinstein's Monster's hitpoints are reduced by 4%.

4) Dagger Duchess

Damage: 112 → 107 (-5%)

Per the developer, the Dager Duchess provides high defensive value in the early game, causing decks to move into offensive archetypes. Thus, this tower troop is slightly nerfed to maintain key interactions and encourage players to use more balanced decks.

5) Goblin Gang

Goblins First Hit Speed: 0.4 → 0.6 sec (+50%)

The First Hit Speed of the Goblins is reduced to make the overall gang weaker.

Buffs

The buffs in Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes are

1) Berserker

Hitpoints: 832 → 896 (+8%)

The hitpoints of the Berserker in Clash Royale are increased to give her some longevity.

2) Suspicious Bush

Damage: 227 → 256 (+12%)

The damage Suspicious Bush has been buffed to make its occasional connection to the crown tower more valuable.

3) Tesla Evolution

Pulse Damage: 148 → 174 (+17%)

The Pulse damage of Tesla Evolution in Clash Royale is buffed to make the building a reliable competitor to Cannon Evolution and Evolved Goblin Cage.

Reworks

The Lumberjack Evo has been reworked (Image via Supercell)

The reworks in Clash Royale April 2025 balance changes are

1) Lumberjack Evolution

Cycles: 1 → 2

Lumberjack’s Ghost Damage: 192 → 256 (+33%)

The Lumberjack Evolution will now be a two-cycle card with a much stronger ghost. The purpose is to make the evo viable as a support for a strategic push.

2) Goblins

First Hit Speed: 0.4 → 0.6 sec (+50%)

Deploy Time: 1.2 → 1 sec (-17%)

The First hit Speed of Goblins is reduced to ner the Goblin Gang. To compensate, the deploy time of the Goblins is also reduced. This change does not affect Cards like Goblin Barrel, Goblin Curse, Goblin Drill, Evolved Goblin Giant, and Evolved Mortar.

