Supercell has just released the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale, and it will be available till May 5, 2025. This month's pass features a few major changes. For starters, the free variant of the pass now contains two wild shards. Moreover, the pass has received several nerfs like the removal of gems and chests.
This article highlights the price and rewards of the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale.
All you need to know about the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale
Details
The Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale is a progress-based reward track that grants players resources for collecting Crowns. The main attraction of this season's pass is the Executioner Evolution, rewarded to the Diamond Pass holders at the first milestone.
Rewards
Here are the rewards featured in the new pass:
Some other perks of the Diamond Pass are as follows:
- The name appears in golden letters.
- Premium Clan Chest Gift.
- Free challenge rejoins.
Price
Players can purchase the Diamond variant of the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website. The cost of the pass varies according to the player's geographical location, but those in the United States can acquire it for 11.99 USD.
Additionally, purchasing the Pass from the Supercell Store will grant 600 points for the Supercell ID Rewards, 600 points for the Bonus track, and a Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card.
Key Changes in Pass Royale
Here are some comparisons between the Season 69 and 70 Passes:
- The Free Pass now has two Wild Evolution Shards.
- The Free Pass had one Royale Wild Chest, which is now removed.
- The Legendary Wild Card has been removed from the Free Pass
- The Diamond Pass used to reward 1525 Gems, which is reduced to 225.
- There was a Royal Wild Chest in the Diamond Pass, which is now removed.
- Tower Troops are more likely to be dropped from lucky drops.
- New cards are now more likely to appear as rewards.
- There used to be 60 milestones of rewards, which have now increased to 90.
