Supercell has just released the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale, and it will be available till May 5, 2025. This month's pass features a few major changes. For starters, the free variant of the pass now contains two wild shards. Moreover, the pass has received several nerfs like the removal of gems and chests.

Ad

This article highlights the price and rewards of the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale.

All you need to know about the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Details

The Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale is a progress-based reward track that grants players resources for collecting Crowns. The main attraction of this season's pass is the Executioner Evolution, rewarded to the Diamond Pass holders at the first milestone.

Rewards

Here are the rewards featured in the new pass:

Milestone Free Pass Diamond Pass Royale 1 Mystery Box 6 Executioner Evolution Shards 2 Mystery Box Legendary King’s Chest 3 5 Gems 25 Gems 4 Lucky Drop Magical Chest 5 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Cards 6 Giant Chest 2-Star Mystery Box 7 5 Gems 30 Rare Wild Cards 8 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 9 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 10 2-Star Lucky Drop 1 Legendary Wildcard 11 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 12 Mystery Box Mystery Box 13 5 Gems 25 Gems 14 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 15 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Cards 16 Giant Chest 2-Star Mystery Box 17 5 Gems 30 Rare Wild cards 18 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 19 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 20 Banner Frame 3-Star Lucky Drop 21 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 22 Mystery Box Mystery Box 23 5 Gems 25 Gems 24 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 25 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild cards 26 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 27 5 Gems 30 Rare Wild Cards 28 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 29 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 30 2-Star Lucky Drop 1 Legendary Wild Card 31 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 32 Mystery Box Mystery Box 33 10 Gems 25 Gems 34 Lucky Drop 3-Star Mystery Box 35 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 36 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky drop 37 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 38 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 39 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 40 2-Star Lucky Drop 3-Star Lucky Drop 41 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 42 Mystrey Box Mystery Box 43 10 Gems 25 Gems 44 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 45 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 46 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 47 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 48 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 49 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 50 Banner Decoration Legendary Wild Card 51 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 52 Mystery Box Mystery Box 53 10 Gems 25 Gems 54 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 55 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 56 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 57 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 58 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 59 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 60 2-Star Lucky Drop Executioner Evo Emote 61 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 62 Mystery Box Lucky Drop 63 10 Gems Gems 25x 64 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 65 Plentiful Gold Crate Common Wild Cards 125 66 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 67 Magic Potion Rare Wild Cards 30 68 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 69 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 70 Wild Evolution Shard Legendary Wild Card 71 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 72 Mystery Box Mystery Box 73 15 Gems 25 Gems 74 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 75 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 76 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 77 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 78 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 79 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 80 3-Star Lucky Drop 4-Star Lucky Drop 81 Plentiful Gold Crate Plentiful Gold Crate 82 Mystery Box Mystery Box 83 15 Gems 25 Gems 84 Lucky Drop Mystery Box 85 Plentiful Gold Crate 125 Common Wild Cards 86 Giant Chest 2-Star Lucky Drop 87 Magic Potion 30 Rare Wild Cards 88 Lucky Drop Lucky Drop 89 Plentiful Gold Crate 10 Epic Wild Cards 90 Wild Evolution Shard Exclusive Tower Skin

Ad

Some other perks of the Diamond Pass are as follows:

The name appears in golden letters.

Premium Clan Chest Gift.

Free challenge rejoins.

Price

Players can purchase the Diamond variant of the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website. The cost of the pass varies according to the player's geographical location, but those in the United States can acquire it for 11.99 USD.

Ad

Additionally, purchasing the Pass from the Supercell Store will grant 600 points for the Supercell ID Rewards, 600 points for the Bonus track, and a Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card.

Also read: Boss Bandit in Clash Royale: Ability, stats, and more

Key Changes in Pass Royale

Here are some comparisons between the Season 69 and 70 Passes:

The Free Pass now has two Wild Evolution Shards.

The Free Pass had one Royale Wild Chest , which is now removed.

, which is now removed. The Legendary Wild Card has been removed from the Free Pass

from the Free Pass The Diamond Pass used to reward 1525 Gems , which is reduced to 225.

, which is reduced to There was a Royal Wild Chest in the Diamond Pass, which is now removed .

in the Diamond Pass, which is . Tower Troops are more likely to be dropped from lucky drops.

New cards are now more likely to appear as rewards.

There used to be 60 milestones of rewards, which have now increased to 90.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More