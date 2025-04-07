  • home icon
Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale: Price and rewards explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 07, 2025 19:34 IST
The Pass for Clash Royale Season 70 has arrived (Image via Supercell)
The Pass for Clash Royale Season 70 has arrived (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has just released the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale, and it will be available till May 5, 2025. This month's pass features a few major changes. For starters, the free variant of the pass now contains two wild shards. Moreover, the pass has received several nerfs like the removal of gems and chests.

This article highlights the price and rewards of the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale.

All you need to know about the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale

Details

The Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale is a progress-based reward track that grants players resources for collecting Crowns. The main attraction of this season's pass is the Executioner Evolution, rewarded to the Diamond Pass holders at the first milestone.

Rewards

Here are the rewards featured in the new pass:

MilestoneFree Pass
Diamond Pass Royale
1Mystery Box
6 Executioner Evolution Shards
2Mystery Box
Legendary King’s Chest
35 Gems25 Gems
4Lucky Drop
Magical Chest
5Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Cards
6Giant Chest
2-Star Mystery Box
75 Gems
30 Rare Wild Cards
8Lucky DropMystery Box
9Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
102-Star Lucky Drop
1 Legendary Wildcard
11Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
12Mystery BoxMystery Box
135 Gems25 Gems
14Lucky DropLucky Drop
15Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Cards
16Giant Chest
2-Star Mystery Box
175 Gems
30 Rare Wild cards
18Lucky DropLucky Drop
19Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
20Banner Frame
3-Star Lucky Drop
21Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
22Mystery BoxMystery Box
235 Gems25 Gems
24Lucky DropLucky Drop
25Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild cards
26Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
275 Gems
30 Rare Wild Cards
28Lucky DropMystery Box
29Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
302-Star Lucky Drop
1 Legendary Wild Card
31Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
32Mystery BoxMystery Box
3310 Gems25 Gems
34Lucky Drop
3-Star Mystery Box
35Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
36Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky drop
37Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
38Lucky DropMystery Box
39Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
402-Star Lucky Drop
3-Star Lucky Drop
41Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
42Mystrey BoxMystery Box
4310 Gems25 Gems
44Lucky DropMystery Box
45Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
46Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
47Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
48Lucky DropLucky Drop
49Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
50Banner Decoration
Legendary Wild Card
51Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
52Mystery BoxMystery Box
5310 Gems25 Gems
54Lucky DropMystery Box
55Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
56Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
57Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
58Lucky DropLucky Drop
59Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
602-Star Lucky Drop
Executioner Evo Emote
61Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
62Mystery BoxLucky Drop
6310 GemsGems 25x
64Lucky DropLucky Drop
65Plentiful Gold Crate
Common Wild Cards 125
66Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
67Magic Potion
Rare Wild Cards 30
68Lucky DropMystery Box
69Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
70Wild Evolution Shard
Legendary Wild Card
71Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
72Mystery BoxMystery Box
7315 Gems25 Gems
74Lucky DropMystery Box
75Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
76Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
77Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
78Lucky DropLucky Drop
79Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
803-Star Lucky Drop
4-Star Lucky Drop
81Plentiful Gold Crate
Plentiful Gold Crate
82Mystery BoxMystery Box
8315 Gems25 Gems
84Lucky DropMystery Box
85Plentiful Gold Crate
125 Common Wild Cards
86Giant Chest
2-Star Lucky Drop
87Magic Potion
30 Rare Wild Cards
88Lucky DropLucky Drop
89Plentiful Gold Crate
10 Epic Wild Cards
90Wild Evolution Shard
Exclusive Tower Skin
Some other perks of the Diamond Pass are as follows:

  • The name appears in golden letters.
  • Premium Clan Chest Gift.
  • Free challenge rejoins.

Price

Players can purchase the Diamond variant of the Clash Royale A Tale of Thieves Season Pass Royale from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website. The cost of the pass varies according to the player's geographical location, but those in the United States can acquire it for 11.99 USD.

Additionally, purchasing the Pass from the Supercell Store will grant 600 points for the Supercell ID Rewards, 600 points for the Bonus track, and a Stamp for the Diamond Stamp Card.

Also read: Boss Bandit in Clash Royale: Ability, stats, and more

Key Changes in Pass Royale

Here are some comparisons between the Season 69 and 70 Passes:

  • The Free Pass now has two Wild Evolution Shards.
  • The Free Pass had one Royale Wild Chest, which is now removed.
  • The Legendary Wild Card has been removed from the Free Pass
  • The Diamond Pass used to reward 1525 Gems, which is reduced to 225.
  • There was a Royal Wild Chest in the Diamond Pass, which is now removed.
  • Tower Troops are more likely to be dropped from lucky drops.
  • New cards are now more likely to appear as rewards.
  • There used to be 60 milestones of rewards, which have now increased to 90.
About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

हिन्दी