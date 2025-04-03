Clash Royale Executioner Evolution: Stats, ability, and more

The Clash Royale Executioner Evolution is set to be the centerpiece of the April 2025 Season Pass. It will be a five-cost card evo that can be deployed with one cycle. The evolution will also grant the Executioner the Axe Smash ability, which can push back foes and cancel incoming charge attacks. The ability also deals more damage.

This article highlights the stats, ability, and other details of the Clash Royale Executioner Evolution.

Clash Royale Executioner Evolution: All you need to know

The Clash Royale Executioner Evolution has moderate HP, and it can deal moderate to high damage. The stats and other details of this troop card are as follows:

Stats

The stats of an Evolved Executioner are similar to its regular counterpart. The evo gains two new stats: Close Quarters Damage and Close Quarters Range. Here are the complete stats of a level 15 Executioner Evolution:

Area Damage: 245 x2

245 x2 Hit Speed: 2.4 sec

2.4 sec Speed: Medium

Medium Projectile Range: 7.5

7.5 Close Quarters Range: 3.5

3.5 Hitpoints: 1860

1860 Targets: Air and Ground

Air and Ground Range: 4.5

4.5 Close Quarters Damage: 491

Evo Executioner ability: Axe Smash

Evo Executioner does more damage to enemies in close range. The axe attack also pushes foes back two tiles. The range for this attack is 3.5 tiles, and it is effective on Ground and Air troops. Additionally, the Axe Smash can reset Ram Rider and Prince's charge attacks.

Any attacks that reach beyond 3.5 tiles will not use the Axe Smash ability. As a result, the targets will not take extra damage or be pushed back.

Evolution Cycle

The Clash Royale Executioner Evolution is a 1-cycle troop. Therefore, every second Executioner deployed will be evolved.

Also read: Clash Royale card evolution tier list (April 2025)

Release date and how to unlock

The Clash Royale Executioner is set to arrive on April 7, 2025, and will be featured in the Diamond Pass. Players who purchase the premium pass will immediately acquire six shards for the new evo and unlock it.

The free-to-play players will have to unlock it using Clash Royale's Wild Shards. These shards can be collected from Lucky Drops or the Free Pass Royale.

