How to vote for the upcoming Epic Big Time Player card in eFootball survey 2025

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 24, 2025 10:19 GMT
eFootball survey, Epic Big Time Player in eFootball
Vote for your favorite player in eFootball survey to get a big time card (Image via Konami)

Konami is conducting a survey where you can vote for the upcoming Epic Big Time Player card in eFootball survey 2025. The survey for eFootball Series' 30th anniversary presentation is here, and Konami wants to hear from the fans about their favorite active national team player. The most voted player will arrive as the next Big Time card in the game.

This article will tell everything players need to know about the survey, so true fans can cast their vote.

How to vote for your favorite Epic Big Time Player card in eFootball survey 2025

Konami asks different generic questions to the players in the survey. It will ask for information, like the player's age and how long they have been playing. You can also let the developers know your feelings about the game.

The first page of the eFootball survey (Image via Konami)
The first page of the eFootball survey (Image via Konami)

Follow these steps to cast your vote in the survey:

  • Step 1: Go to the website where the eFootball survey is conducted.
  • Step 2: Click on "Next Page" and start answering the questions.
  • Step 3: Select any answers that state you have watched the eFootball World Festival streams.
  • Step 4: Answer the next few questions.
  • Step 5: Name the currently playing national team player you want to vote for (it is the 12th question).
  • Step 6: Click on "Finish Survey."
Vote for your favorite player here (Image via Konami)
Vote for your favorite player here (Image via Konami)

The fan-favorite player will appear in the national team player list after release. However, you can only pick players who are currently playing, and the player's name should not differ from the names used in the game. Otherwise, the vote might not get counted in the final tally.

The eFootball survey will continue until July 28, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC). Take the survey before that to get the chance to see your favorite player's Epic Big Time Player card in eFootball 2025.

eFootball v5.0.0 data carryover details

eFootball v5.0.0 will be here by mid-August 2025. While we don't have a confirmed release date yet, Konami has announced that the next update is scheduled for an August launch, and almost all of your in-game assets will be carried over.

However, due to certain licensing issues, the same cannot be said about the Manager and Players data transfer. Check out our article on data carryover for more details.

The developers also announced that certain in-game items will be renamed in the next update. They will also remove Career Objectives from the game in the next update.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Angad Sharma
