Is Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 worth it on Android/iOS? 

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4, Mob Entertainment's popular classical survival horror-inspired title, is now out on both Android and iOS devices. The new chapter takes players to investigate a new area of the Toy Factory, where they will fight new living toys, mysterious villains, and much more. Launched on July 16, 2025, for mobile devices, the title is currently available at a discounted price of $2.99 for US players and £2.99 for the UK audience.

However, there are still some doubts in the community about whether this game will be a value-for-money purchase. Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 on Android/iOS is a must-have for completionists and classic survival-horror fans alike. This article talks about the pros and cons of the game's new chapter.

Pros and Cons of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4

Mob Entertainment was spot on with the marketing ahead of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4's mobile launch. The game's official trailer managed to hype up the neutral audience as well. However, let's check certain pros and cons of the game to see how the title lives up to its expectations.

Pros of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4

The developer did a phenomenal job with the title's story mode. The backstory they gave Doey the Doughman (Experiment 1322 of Playtime Co.) is related to the darker lore of the toy factory. The lore behind the Prison, one of the toy factory's most secretive locations, also hooks players.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 has an eerie setting and some unsettling visuals that perfectly match its theme. The flickering lights in dimly lit corridors, claustrophobic cells, and blood-stained walls can easily instill fear in the players' minds.

Doey the Doughman welcomes you to Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 (Image via Mob Entertainment)

The developer's efforts to portray Harley Sawyer as the main antagonist were fruitful. The villain lurks in the Prison area of the factory and controls the robots that will attack the players. Overall, it provides an engaging gameplay experience for horror fans.

Cons of Poppy Playtime Chapter 4

Despite being a meticulously crafted horror game, Chapter 4 has certain drawbacks.

Chapter 4 released for mobile gamers (Image via Mob Entertainment)

The graphics do not look as good as Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 and even feel like a downgrade at times. Besides, since a certain number of hits from the Nightmare Critters can kill you, the interaction with those critters becomes predictable at times. The developer kills certain monsters early in the game, despite their great potential.

Is Poppy Playtime's new chapter worth it on mobile?

Overall, Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 lives up to its expectations. The developer has spent quite some time perfecting the backstory of certain characters, and it shows. Certain gameplay mechanics, like tearing up the boards and squeezing through tight spaces, can be very engaging.

Therefore, despite certain drawbacks, our verdict is that Chapter 4 will be a value-for-money purchase for mobile gamers.

Cost of different chapters of Poppy Playtime

As mentioned earlier, Chapter 4 is available for iOS and Android gamers at $2.99 in the US and £2.99 in the UK, thanks to the launch week discount. However, after the week, it will return to its original price of $4.99/ £4.99.

iOS and Android players can also access some exclusive deals for the game's previous chapters. Chapters 1, 2, and 3 are available at $1.99, $2.99, and $2.99, respectively, for both iOS and Android users. These deals will be live for the next two weeks for iOS users and will last for one week for Android users.

