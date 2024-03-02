How to get the Gas Mask in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

The Gas Mask in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 plays a pivotal role in safeguarding your life and facilitating smooth progression through the campaign. Essentially, during your playthrough of the campaign, you'll encounter a crucial juncture where the Gas Mask becomes indispensable to shield yourself from toxic gas. Huggy Wuggy employs deadly tactics to incapacitate you and impede your campaign progress. However, by utilizing essential items like the Gas Mask, you can significantly increase your chances of survival.

Without the Gas Mask in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, the "Home Sweet Home" mission is impossible to complete. For further insights on obtaining the Gas Mask in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, you can refer to the tips mentioned below.

Easy way to get the Gas Mask in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

Home Sweet Home in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game)

You will obtain the Gas Mask in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 during the "Home Sweet Home" mission. Progress through the campaign until you reach this specific mission, then venture into the house and navigate its tricky corridors. This segment may take a few minutes, and there are no shortcuts to navigate the random corridors.

After a few minutes, you'll begin to experience hallucinations, and you'll encounter the primary antagonist, CatNap. Instead of running away from CatNap, follow him to reach a different area characterized by a looping circular motion. Eventually, you'll break free from this loop and return to the corridors of the home, where you'll once again face the endless random loop.

You will arrive at the store room (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game)

Continue through the corridors until you reach a point where a door opens, welcoming you inside. Enter the room, and you'll notice that it's a storeroom with a TV. To the right, you'll discover a red tape. Retrieve the tape and insert it into the TV, and a video will begin playing. Watch the tape, and Huggy Wuggy will ultimately emerge from the TV and begin pursuing you.

Allow Huggy Wuggy to catch you, as it's an integral part of the game's campaign. Attempts to evade his pursuit will prove futile as the camera angles distort, and Huggy Wuggy will inevitably capture you, leading to a blackout. Subsequently, you'll awaken in a new area within "Home Sweet Home."

The Gas Mask in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game)

Upon commencing the new area playthrough, proceed straight without taking any turns. Open the door ahead of you and continue straight. You'll then reach the main hall area, where you'll find the Gas Mask. You'll notice some cubes on the floor a little further ahead and to the right. Approach them, and you will find an opening in the floor leading to a lower section of the home.

Shift your attention to the carpet opening on the floor, where you'll find the Gas Mask attached. Retrieve the mask, descend, and embark on your new playthrough in "Home Sweet Home." Equip the Gas Mask by pressing the F key, navigate through the red smoke areas, and finish the mission.

