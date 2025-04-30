Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper is a one-cost and two-energy card. Players can use it in the Move archetype, as when a card moves, Batroc follows it to gain +2 Power. Hence, this card can provide immense value by reaching 12 Power as a 1 Cost card. That said, Batroc can be easily countered if the opponent has cards like Shang-Chi or Killmonger.

Ad

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card.

Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Details of the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card are listed below:

Stats

Cost: 1

1 Power: 2

2 Series: 4

4 Ability: When a card moves, follow it to gain +2 Power (once per turn).

Batroc's ability explained

When a card moves, Batroc will follow it to gain +2 Power. This ability also activates when an enemy card moves, but it will only take effect once a turn. Hence, the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card can gain up to 10+ Power in a match. Notably, the ability is not Ongoing, and will be reset by Shadow King.

Ad

Also read: 5 Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap

Counters

Since Batroc is a one-cost card, it can easily be targeted by destroyer cards. These are the cards that can counter the Marvel Snap Batroc card:

Elektra (On Reveal): Destroy an enemy 1-Cost card here.

Destroy an enemy 1-Cost card here. Scream: When an enemy card moves, steal 2 Power from it (once per turn).

When an enemy card moves, steal 2 Power from it (once per turn). Shadow King (On Reveal): Reset all cards here to their original Power.

Reset all cards here to their original Power. Killmonger (On Reveal): Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.

Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards. Polaris (On Reveal): Move an enemy 1 or 2-Cost card to this location. This can move Batros from a desired location.

Move an enemy 1 or 2-Cost card to this location. This can move Batros from a desired location. Shang Chi (On Reveal): Destroy all enemy cards here that have 10 or more Power (Shang-Chi can destroy Batroc if it reaches 10 or 12 Power).

Ad

Synergies

Any cards that move themselves or other cards can synergize well with the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leader card. A few examples are listed below:

Madam Webb (Ongoing): You can move one of your other cards away from here each turn.

You can move one of your other cards away from here each turn. Silk: After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location (This card can consistently activate Batroc's ability).

After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location (This card can consistently activate Batroc's ability). Kraven: When a card moves here, this gains +2 Power.

When a card moves here, this gains +2 Power. Hydra Stomper (Ongoing): +1 Power for each time one of your cards moved this game. The Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card will also power up when other cards move.

+1 Power for each time one of your cards moved this game. The Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card will also power up when other cards move. Werewolf By Night: After you play a card, move there to gain +2 Power if it has an On Reveal.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More