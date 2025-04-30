Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper is a one-cost and two-energy card. Players can use it in the Move archetype, as when a card moves, Batroc follows it to gain +2 Power. Hence, this card can provide immense value by reaching 12 Power as a 1 Cost card. That said, Batroc can be easily countered if the opponent has cards like Shang-Chi or Killmonger.
This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card.
Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card: All you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Details of the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card are listed below:
Stats
- Cost: 1
- Power: 2
- Series: 4
- Ability: When a card moves, follow it to gain +2 Power (once per turn).
Batroc's ability explained
When a card moves, Batroc will follow it to gain +2 Power. This ability also activates when an enemy card moves, but it will only take effect once a turn. Hence, the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leaper card can gain up to 10+ Power in a match. Notably, the ability is not Ongoing, and will be reset by Shadow King.
Also read: 5 Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap
Counters
Since Batroc is a one-cost card, it can easily be targeted by destroyer cards. These are the cards that can counter the Marvel Snap Batroc card:
- Elektra (On Reveal): Destroy an enemy 1-Cost card here.
- Scream: When an enemy card moves, steal 2 Power from it (once per turn).
- Shadow King (On Reveal): Reset all cards here to their original Power.
- Killmonger (On Reveal): Destroy ALL 1-Cost cards.
- Polaris (On Reveal): Move an enemy 1 or 2-Cost card to this location. This can move Batros from a desired location.
- Shang Chi (On Reveal): Destroy all enemy cards here that have 10 or more Power (Shang-Chi can destroy Batroc if it reaches 10 or 12 Power).
Synergies
Any cards that move themselves or other cards can synergize well with the Marvel Snap Batroc The Leader card. A few examples are listed below:
- Madam Webb (Ongoing): You can move one of your other cards away from here each turn.
- Silk: After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location (This card can consistently activate Batroc's ability).
- Kraven: When a card moves here, this gains +2 Power.
- Hydra Stomper (Ongoing): +1 Power for each time one of your cards moved this game. The Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card will also power up when other cards move.
- Werewolf By Night: After you play a card, move there to gain +2 Power if it has an On Reveal.
Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:
- 5 best Marvel Snap Agamotto decks
- 5 best Marvel Snap Sebastian Shaw decks
- 5 best Marvel Snap Nico Minoru decks