Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card is arriving soon, and it is designed to fit in the Move archetype. The card will have an Ongoing ability that grants it +1 Power whenever a friendly card is moved. As a result, it will likely be paired with cards like Heimdal, Doctor Strange, and Human Torch. Notably, the Hydra Stomper also gets a Power boost for cards that moved before its deployment.

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card.

Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper: All you need to know

The details of the Hydra Stomper Card in Marvel Snap are listed below:

Stats

Cost: 3

3 Power: 2

2 Rarity: Series 5

Series 5 Ongoing: +1 Power for each time one of your cards moved this game.

Synergies

Since Hydra Stomper gets +1 power whenever a friendly card moves, it can be placed in Move archetype decks. Here are some of its synergies:

Human Torch: This card doubles its power whenever it moves.

This card doubles its power whenever it moves. Heimdal: Moves all of your other cards one location to the left (if able).

Moves all of your other cards one location to the left (if able). Vulture : Gains +3 Power when moved.

: Gains +3 Power when moved. Werewolf by Night: After you play a card, move it there to gain +2 Power if it has an On Reveal.

Counters

Since the Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card has low power when compared to its cost, any cards that disrupt its ability can be considered as counters. A few examples are as follows:

Scream: When an enemy card moves, steal 2 Power from it. (once per turn)

When an enemy card moves, steal 2 Power from it. (once per turn) Red Guardian: Afflicts the lowest-Power enemy card here with -2 Power and removes its text.

Afflicts the lowest-Power enemy card here with -2 Power and removes its text. Enchantress: Removes the Ongoing abilities of all the cards here.

Removes the Ongoing abilities of all the cards here. Kingpin: When an enemy card moves here, afflict it with -2 Power.

Notably, the Shadow King card cannot reset the Power boost of Hydra Stomper. The ability to reset cards to their original Power only works if the target has an On Reveal ability.

Release date

The Hydra Stomper card will be released on April 29, 2025. It will also be the first card that can be unlocked by Snap Packs, Marvel Snap's latest card acquisition system.

