  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan Card: Synergies, counters, and more

Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan Card: Synergies, counters, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 19:59 IST
Dum Dum Dugan is a Series 5 card (Image via Nuverse)
Dum Dum Dugan is a Series 5 card (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card can fit into most Ongoing decks, thanks to its ability to add +1 Power to the player's front row cards. Apart from that, one should consider pairing Dum Dum Dugan with low-cost cards. This will keep players from wasting energy if the two-cost card is played after the second turn.

Ad

This article describes synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card.

Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card: Stats, ability, and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are the details of the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card:

Stats

  • Cost: 2
  • Power: 3
  • Rarity: Series 4
  • Ongoing Ability: Your front-row cards here have +1 Power. (can't add to itself)

Dum Dum Dugan: Ability explained

Dum Dum Dugan boosts the Power of any cards that are placed in front of it by +1. As such, it can provide up to +2 Power to the player. Furthermore, the Dum Dum Dugan card has an Ongoing ability and, hence, cannot be countered by Shadow King.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Namor decks

Synergies

This Dum Dum Dugan works well with cards that prioritize lane filling, a few examples are

  • Antman: Gains +4 Power if this Location is full
  • Captain Carter: The Marvel Snap Captain Carter Card adds its Power to the player's back-row cards here.
  • Mister Sinister: Creates an exact duplicate of itself in its location.

Cards that support Ongoing cards are also good pairs for Dum Dum Dugan:

Ad
  • Moonstone: Has the Ongoing effects of player's 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here.
  • Spectrum: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.

Also read: 5 Goliath decks in Marvel Snap that players should try

Counters

A few counters for the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan Cards are as follows:

  • Lady Deathstrike: This card Destroys each card here with 3 or less Power. It can be used to Destroy Dum Dum Dugan.
  • Polaris: This card moves an enemy 1 or 2-cost card to this location. If Dum Dum Dugan is moved to the front row, its ability can't be used.
  • Enchantress: Removes the Ongoing abilities of all the cards here.
Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications