Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan Card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card can fit into most Ongoing decks, thanks to its ability to add +1 Power to the player's front row cards. Apart from that, one should consider pairing Dum Dum Dugan with low-cost cards. This will keep players from wasting energy if the two-cost card is played after the second turn.
This article describes synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card.
Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card: Stats, ability, and more
Here are the details of the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card:
Stats
- Cost: 2
- Power: 3
- Rarity: Series 4
- Ongoing Ability: Your front-row cards here have +1 Power. (can't add to itself)
Dum Dum Dugan: Ability explained
Dum Dum Dugan boosts the Power of any cards that are placed in front of it by +1. As such, it can provide up to +2 Power to the player. Furthermore, the Dum Dum Dugan card has an Ongoing ability and, hence, cannot be countered by Shadow King.
Synergies
This Dum Dum Dugan works well with cards that prioritize lane filling, a few examples are
- Antman: Gains +4 Power if this Location is full
- Captain Carter: The Marvel Snap Captain Carter Card adds its Power to the player's back-row cards here.
- Mister Sinister: Creates an exact duplicate of itself in its location.
Cards that support Ongoing cards are also good pairs for Dum Dum Dugan:
- Moonstone: Has the Ongoing effects of player's 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here.
- Spectrum: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.
Counters
A few counters for the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan Cards are as follows:
- Lady Deathstrike: This card Destroys each card here with 3 or less Power. It can be used to Destroy Dum Dum Dugan.
- Polaris: This card moves an enemy 1 or 2-cost card to this location. If Dum Dum Dugan is moved to the front row, its ability can't be used.
- Enchantress: Removes the Ongoing abilities of all the cards here.
