Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan Card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card can fit into most Ongoing decks, thanks to its ability to add +1 Power to the player's front row cards. Apart from that, one should consider pairing Dum Dum Dugan with low-cost cards. This will keep players from wasting energy if the two-cost card is played after the second turn.

Ad

This article describes synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card.

Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card: Stats, ability, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the details of the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan card:

Stats

Cost: 2

Power: 3

Rarity: Series 4

Ongoing Ability: Your front-row cards here have +1 Power. (can't add to itself)

Dum Dum Dugan: Ability explained

Dum Dum Dugan boosts the Power of any cards that are placed in front of it by +1. As such, it can provide up to +2 Power to the player. Furthermore, the Dum Dum Dugan card has an Ongoing ability and, hence, cannot be countered by Shadow King.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Namor decks

Synergies

This Dum Dum Dugan works well with cards that prioritize lane filling, a few examples are

Antman: Gains +4 Power if this Location is full

Gains +4 Power if this Location is full Captain Carter: The Marvel Snap Captain Carter Card adds its Power to the player's back-row cards here.

The Marvel Snap Captain Carter Card adds its Power to the player's back-row cards here. Mister Sinister: Creates an exact duplicate of itself in its location.

Cards that support Ongoing cards are also good pairs for Dum Dum Dugan:

Ad

Moonstone: Has the Ongoing effects of player's 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here.

Has the Ongoing effects of player's 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards here. Spectrum: Give your Ongoing cards +2 Power.

Also read: 5 Goliath decks in Marvel Snap that players should try

Counters

A few counters for the Marvel Snap Dum Dum Dugan Cards are as follows:

Lady Deathstrike : This card Destroys each card here with 3 or less Power. It can be used to Destroy Dum Dum Dugan.

: This card Destroys each card here with 3 or less Power. It can be used to Destroy Dum Dum Dugan. Polaris: This card moves an enemy 1 or 2-cost card to this location. If Dum Dum Dugan is moved to the front row, its ability can't be used.

This card moves an enemy 1 or 2-cost card to this location. If Dum Dum Dugan is moved to the front row, its ability can't be used. Enchantress: Removes the Ongoing abilities of all the cards here.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More