5 Goliath decks in Marvel Snap that players should try

Goliath decks in Marvel Snap are designed to run multiple Ongoing cards to utilize its ability. This card gains +1 Power for each friendly Ongoing card in play. As such, it is often paired with cards like Ravonna Renslayer and Antman. Enchantress can easily counter Goliath as she removes ability from all Ongoing cards in her location.

Those who want to give this card a go should try these Goliath decks in Marvel Snap.

5 Ongoing Goliath decks in Marvel Snap

Here are five Goliath decks in Marvel Snap:

1) Goliath with Thanos and Mockingbird

Thanos shuffles Infinity Stones into the player's deck (Image via Nuverse)

Ant-Man (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

(Cost: 1, Power: 1) Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) U.S. Agent (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Cosmo (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Mobius M. Mobius (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Red Guardian (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Blue Marvel (Cost: 5, Power: 3)

(Cost: 5, Power: 3) Mockingbird (Cost: 6, Power: 9)

(Cost: 6, Power: 9) Thanos (Cost: 6, Power: 12)

This deck runs seven Ongoing cards that can be used to boost the Power of Goliath. Furthermore, Thanos' Infinity Stones can buff the Marvel Snap Goliath card, while simultaneously reducing the cost of Mockingbird.

Additionally, the Cosmo, Red Guardian, and US Agent cards can be used to disrupt the opponent's play.

2) Goliath with Super Skrull and Spectrum

Spectrum gives +2 Power to all Ongoing cards (Image via Nuverse)

Ant-Man (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

(Cost: 1, Power: 1) Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Dazzler (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Psylocke (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Super-Skrull (Cost: 4, Power: 2)

(Cost: 4, Power: 2) Doom 2099 (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Iron Lad (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Blue Marvel (Cost: 5, Power: 3)

(Cost: 5, Power: 3) Doctor Doom (Cost: 6, Power: 5)

(Cost: 6, Power: 5) Spectrum (Cost: 6, Power: 7)

This deck also runs seven cards that can boost Goliath. Additionally, players can play Spectrum and Blue Marvel to grant these cards +3 Power in total. Furthermore, Doctor Doom and Doom 2025 cards fill locations faster to utilize Ant-Man's ability.

Blue Marvel is used in various Goliath decks in Marvel Snap, as the former grants +1 energy to all friendly cards in play.

3) Goliath with Ravonna Renslayer and Iron-Man

Ant-Man is used in many Goliath decks in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Ant-Man (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

(Cost: 1, Power: 1) Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Mr. Fantastic (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Luke Cage (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Cosmo (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Anti-Venom (Cost: 4, Power: 7)

(Cost: 4, Power: 7) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

In this deck, Ravonna Renslayer can be deployed to reduce the cost of Goliath, Mystique, Mister Fantastic, and Iron-Man cards. It also runs several ongoing cards that can boost Goliath. Furthermore, Moonstone can double the effects of Ant-Man, Ravonna Renslayer, Mister Fantastic, and Captain America cards.

Moonstone is used in many Goliath decks in Marvel Snap, due to her ability to copy the Ongoing abilities of certain cards.

4) Goliath with Iron Man and Spectrum

Iron Man doubles the Power in its location (Image via Nuverse)

Ant-Man (Cost: 1, Power: 1)

(Cost: 1, Power: 1) Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Captain America (Sam Wilson) (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Mr. Fantastic (Cost: 3, Power: 1)

(Cost: 3, Power: 1) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Cosmo (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

(Cost: 5, Power: 0) Blue Marvel (Cost: 5, Power: 3)

(Cost: 5, Power: 3) Spectrum (Cost: 6, Power: 7)

With this deck, the aim is to deploy several Ongoing cards and grant them +2 Power using Spectrum. Also, Ravonna Renslayer can reduce the cost of Iron Man, making it easier to deploy and secure a location early.

Goliath decks in Marvel Snap often run the Spectrum card as it can boost the energy of all Ongoing cards.

5) Goliath with Sera and Iron Man

Revonna Renslayer costs two energy to deploy (Image via Nuverse)

Goliath (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Cassandra Nova (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Sage (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Brood (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Silver Surfer (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Mobius M. Mobius (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Gladiator (Cost: 3, Power: 8)

(Cost: 3, Power: 8) Galacta (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

(Cost: 5, Power: 0) Sera (Cost: 5, Power: 5)

This is mostly an On Reveal deck, with Goliath included to collaborate with Iron Man and Sera. Here, the goal is to reduce cards' costs using Sera and Ravonna Renslayer to make them easier to deploy.

Goliath decks in Marvel Snap often run Ravonna Renslayer as it reduces the cost of all cards with 1 or less Power (minimum 1).

