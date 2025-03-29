Marvel Snap Goliath card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Goliath is a 2-cost and 1-energy card that can be placed in most Ongoing decks. It gains +1 power for all friendly Ongoing cards in play, making it a versatile unit. Furthermore, its 2-energy cost gives it immunity to On Reveal effects of cards like Kill Monger and Electra while making it easy to integrate pre-established decks.

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Goliath card.

Marvel Snap Goliath card: Stats, synergies, and more

The stats of the Goliath card in Marvel Snap are as follows:

Stats

Cost : 2

: 2 Power : 1

: 1 Ability : (Ongoing) Goliath gains +1 Power for each Ongoing card the player has on the board.

: (Ongoing) Goliath gains +1 Power for each Ongoing card the player has on the board. Rarity: Series 5

Goliath's ability explained

After being deployed, Goliath will gain 1 power for each Ongoing card the player has on the field. Since it is an Ongoing ability, Goliath will lose Power each time a beneficial card is removed (Destroyed or returned) from the battlefield.

Additionally, Goliath will get the boosts for the Ongoing cards placed before it. As a result, players need not worry about deploying it late.

Synergy

Goliath in Marvel Snap works well with most Ongoing cards. These units can maximize its power output:

Moonstone (Cost 4, Power: 6): Moonstone has an Ongoing ability that copies all the Ongoing abilities of the player's 1, 2, and 3 cost cards. This ability incentivises the player to run more Ongoing cards.

Moonstone has an Ongoing ability that copies all the Ongoing abilities of the player's 1, 2, and 3 cost cards. This ability incentivises the player to run more Ongoing cards. Captain America: Captain's Ongoing ability grants +2 power to all friendly cards in its location.

Captain's Ongoing ability grants +2 power to all friendly cards in its location. Blue Marvel (Cost: 5, Power: 3): Its Ongoing ability gives +1 energy to the player's other cards.

Its Ongoing ability gives +1 energy to the player's other cards. Spectrum (Cost: 6, Power: 7): When revealed, gives the player's Ongoing cards +2 power.

When revealed, gives the player's Ongoing cards +2 power. Onslaught (Cost: 6, Power: 8): Doubles all the Ongoing effects (from the player's cards) in its location.

Doubles all the Ongoing effects (from the player's cards) in its location. Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0): If the player's last card has an Ongoing effect, Mystique copies it.

Counters

Any enemy cards that can affect the player's Ongoing cards can counter Goliath:

Enchantress (Cost: 4, Power: 5): This card shuts down all Ongoing effects when revealed.

This card shuts down all Ongoing effects when revealed. Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3): When revealed, Shang-Chi destroys an enemy card with 10+ power in its location. If Goliath is deployed early, Shang-Chi can destroy it.

When revealed, Shang-Chi destroys an enemy card with 10+ power in its location. If Goliath is deployed early, Shang-Chi can destroy it. Super Skrull (Cost: 4, Power: 2): Copies the effects of all enemy Ongoing cards.

Notably, the Shadow King's ability to reset all cards in the present to their original power does not work against Goliath. Since the latter has an ongoing ability, any lost power is recovered. Therefore, Shadow King cannot reset the power of the Marvel Snap Goliath card.

