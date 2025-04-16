5 Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap that players should try

Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap typically follow the On Reveal archetype. As such, this card is often paired with cards that boost its created Infinity Stones. Apart from that, any cards that make Infinity Ultron easier to deploy are also good pairs. Since this card costs five energy to play and creates two three-cost Infinity Stones, Infinity Ultron is usually not paired with six-cost cards.

This article lists five Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap that players should try.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

5 Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap that are worth trying

Here are five Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap:

1) Infinity Ultron with Sera

Quinjet is used in most Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Quinjet (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Iron Patriot (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Brood (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Silver Surfer (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Red Guardian (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Hope Summers (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Sebastian Shaw (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Copycat (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Luna Snow (Cost: 3, Power: 6)

(Cost: 3, Power: 6) Galacta (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Sera (Cost: 5, Power: 5)

(Cost: 5, Power: 5) Infinity Ultron (Cost: 5, Power: 6)

The goal of this deck is to deploy multiple 3-cost cards like Brood, Red Guardian, Sebastian Shaw, Copy Cat, and Luna Snow throughout the match, and then use the Silver Surfer to buff them. Apart from that, Sera, Quinjet, and Hope Summers can be used to make Infinity Ultron and his Stones easy to deploy.

2) Infinity Ultron with Iron Man

Silver Surfer is used in various Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Quinjet (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Snowguard (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Victoria Hand (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Sage (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Silver Surfer (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Mobius M. Mobius (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Frigga (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Luna Snow (Cost: 3, Power: 6)

(Cost: 3, Power: 6) Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

(Cost: 5, Power: 0) Infinity Ultron (Cost: 5, Power: 6)

With this deck, the aim is to reduce the cost of Ultron's Infinity Stones and other cards using Quinjet and Ravonna Renslayer. Additionally, Moonstones can repeat the effects of these cards to reduce costs even further.

Many Infinity Ultron Decks in Marvel Snap run the Silver Surfer card because it boosts the Power of three-cost cards, including Ultron's stones.

3) Infinity Ultron with Lockjaw

Quinjet (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Adam Warlock (Cost: 2, Power: 0)

(Cost: 2, Power: 0) Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Lockjaw (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Iron Lad (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Wiccan (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Infinity Ultron (Cost: 5, Power: 6)

(Cost: 5, Power: 6) Gorr the God Butcher (Cost: 6, Power: -1)

(Cost: 6, Power: -1) Mockingbird (Cost: 6, Power: 9)

(Cost: 6, Power: 9) Red Hulk (Cost: 6, Power: 10)

(Cost: 6, Power: 10) Magneto (Cost: 6, Power: 12)

(Cost: 6, Power: 12) Thanos (Cost: 6, Power: 12)

The objective with this deck is to deploy multiple high-cost cards using Lockjaw's ability. Apart from that, Quinjet and Adam Warlock can be used to reduce the cost of the player's cards. Notably, this deck is countered with disrupt cards like Enchantress or Shang-Chi.

4) Infinity Ultron with Wave

Wave can be used in many Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Quinjet (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Brood (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Magick (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Silver Surfer (Cost: 3, Power: 2)

(Cost: 3, Power: 2) Red Guardian (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Hope Summers (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Makkari (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Sebastian Shaw (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Wave (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Gladiator (Cost: 3, Power: 8)

(Cost: 3, Power: 8) Infinity Ultron (Cost: 5, Power: 6)

This is another deck that aims to boost three-cost cards using Silver Surfer. Additionally, Wave can help deploy the Marvel Snap Infinity Ultron card earlier to give players more time to utilize the Stones. The Magick card increases the duration of the battle, giving the player more turns to execute long strategies.

Magick is used in many Infinity Ultron decks in Marvel Snap, as she helps deploy the Infinity Stones.

5) Infinity Ultron with Devil Dino

Maria Hill (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Quinjet (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Mirage (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Surge (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) The Collector (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Iron Patriot (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Victoria Hand (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Agent Coulson (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Wiccan (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Devil Dinosaur (Cost: 5, Power: 4)

(Cost: 5, Power: 4) Infinity Ultron (Cost: 5, Power: 6)

With this deck, the goal is to power up the Collector using cards like Iron Patriot and Agent Coulson. Additionally, Victoria Hand can be used to increase the power of cards that are created in the player's hand.

Players can also deploy Devil Dinosaur in the end game if enough cards are accumulated in their hands.

