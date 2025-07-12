5 mobile games to play if you like Monopoly Go 

Monopoly Go, Scopely's version of the classic Monopoly board game, has become a huge hit ever since its launch. Following its impressive success, many in the community are looking for the best mobile games that offer the core gameplay experience of Monopoly Go, while remaining unique.

Ad

This article aims to highlight the best mobile games that offer the same core gameplay experience as Monopoly Go.

The best mobile games like Monopoly Go

1) Europoly

Europoly is a fun real-time board game, just like Monopoly Go. Developed by Don Naipe, Europoly features tiles of different European cities. Its core gameplay is similar to the classic Monopoly board game. You can roll the dice, make deals, and force your opponents into bankruptcy to win.

Ad

Trending

Europoly is available on both mobile and PC (Image via Don Naipe)

Also read: 5 best games like Pokemon Go

Ad

You need two to four players to dive into Europoly. However, you can play against bots to enhance your skills. The game also features customizable avatars, adjustable game speed, and more.

2) Coin Master

Coin Master houses different forms of core mechanics seen in Monopoly Go. Unlike the latter title, where players must roll the dice, you have to spin a slot machine to earn coins from Coin Master. You can build or upgrade your village using these coins. While raiding your friends' boards during Shutdowns and Mega Heists, you can trigger special events in Coin Master to attack other players and raid their villages for loot.

Ad

Coin Master's core gameplay is similar to Scopely's title (Image via Moon Active)

Also read: Trending Games in Apple App Store in 2025

Ad

In Monopoly Go, tycoons try to collect sticker packs to complete albums and earn rewards. Similarly, in Coin Master, you can collect cards to complete sets to arrive at the next village. Grab as much loot as possible and build the most formidable villages.

3) Monopoly Tycoon

Monopoly Tycoon is another amazing alternative to Monopoly Go. This game is available on mobile and PC, and features both single-player and multiplayer modes. In Monopoly Tycoon, players can get rich by owning a business, selling products, and collecting rents from the houses and apartments.

Ad

Ad

Also read: 5 games to try on iOS in 2025

Players will also meet with some citizens trying to achieve their dreams. As a real estate mogul, they must make smart decisions to help the latter, invest in the right buildings, and skyrocket their happiness index.

4) Dice Dreams

Dice Dreams is one of the most Monopoly Go-like games currently available on the market. In this game, players roll their dice to move through the tiles, while earning coins, power-ups, and other resources — unlike Monopoly Go. You can also raid your friends' kingdoms to earn coins and other prizes.

Ad

You can build your kingdom in Dice Dreams (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

Players can use the resources earned through rolling the dice and rolling other kingdoms to expand their own. They can also unlock other themed Kingdoms, new buildings, and characters. This way, they can steal other players' treasures to stifle their progress.

Ad

5) Monopoly Solitaire

Monopoly Solitaire is a unique mobile game where you get to play both Monopoly and Solitaire simultaneously. Instead of rolling the dice, players have to play solitaire to earn Monopoly cash. Then, they can use it to acquire properties and become a virtual multi-millionaire.

Collect cards, build houses, and hotels to create your empire. Note that moving cards towards the foundation advances players' progress. There are certain Action Cards that can be achieved by landing on certain tiles or meeting specific conditions. These cards can affect your gameplay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More