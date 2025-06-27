Monopoly Go Astro Arcade (June 26-27, 2025): All rewards and how to play

Scopely reintroduced the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event at 1 PM ET on June 26, 2025. It will be live until 1 PM ET on June 27, 2025. Given the massive popularity of its previous two editions, Astro Arcade has returned to the popular digital board game with several rewards.
This article lists the rewards of the returning Astro Arcade event and explains how you can get them.
What are the milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event?
The Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event features loads of free milestone rewards, including dice rolls, Blasters (for Sticker Treasures), and Cash. You can earn these freebies by landing on the Redemption tiles and completing the Shutdown or Bank Heist missions to obtain Joysticks (event points).
Here's a detailed breakdown of the Joysticks you can collect:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Joysticks
- Shutdown Success - Four Joysticks
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Joysticks
- Large Heist - Six Joysticks
- Bankrupt - Eight Joysticks
- Mega Heist - 12 Joysticks
Obtaining these Joysticks will help you claim milestone rewards as you continue playing.
Here are the milestone rewards in the re-introduced Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event:
- Milestone 1: (10 Joysticks): Three Blasters
- Milestone 2: (25 Joysticks): 40 dice rolls
- Milestone 3: (40 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 4: (80 Joysticks): One-Star (Green) Sticker Pack
- Milestone 5: (120 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 6: (150 Joysticks): 85 dice rolls
- Milestone 7: (100 Joysticks): Seven Blasters
- Milestone 8: (225 Joysticks): 125 dice rolls
- Milestone 9: (200 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 10: (250 Joysticks): Eight Blasters
- Milestone 11: (275 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 12: (425 Joysticks): 200 dice rolls
- Milestone 13: (200 Joysticks): Cash Boost (Five minutes)
- Milestone 14: (300 Joysticks): 10 Blasters
- Milestone 15: (350 Joysticks): Three-Star (Pink) Sticker Pack
- Milestone 16: (475 Joysticks): 215 dice rolls
- Milestone 17: (350 Joysticks): 10 Blasters
- Milestone 18: (550 Joysticks): 235 dice rolls
- Milestone 19: (250 Joysticks): Mega Heist (30 minutes)
- Milestone 20: (400 Joysticks): 12 Blasters
- Milestone 21: (500 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 22: (775 Joysticks): 275 dice rolls
- Milestone 23: (600 Joysticks): 17 Blasters
- Milestone 24: (1000 Joysticks): 345 dice rolls
- Milestone 25: (800 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 26: (750 Joysticks): 18 Blasters
- Milestone 27: (850 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 28: (1200 Joysticks): 360 dice rolls
- Milestone 29: (500 Joysticks): Cash Boost (10 minutes)
- Milestone 30: (800 Joysticks): 20 Blasters
- Milestone 31: (900 Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 32: (1.75K Joysticks): 575 dice rolls
- Milestone 33: (1.2K Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 34: (1000 Joysticks): 20 Blasters
- Milestone 35: (750 Joysticks): Builder Bash (30 minutes)
- Milestone 36: (2.35K Joysticks): 600 dice rolls
- Milestone 37: (1.5K Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 38: (3.5K Joysticks): 800 dice rolls
- Milestone 39: (2K Joysticks): Cash
- Milestone 40: (8.5K Joysticks): 2.125K dice rolls
If you are planning to earn more rewards within the timespan of the Astro Arcade event, you must play other live events in Monopoly Go.
