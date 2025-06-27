Monopoly Go Astro Arcade (June 26-27, 2025): All rewards and how to play

Scopely reintroduced the Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event at 1 PM ET on June 26, 2025. It will be live until 1 PM ET on June 27, 2025. Given the massive popularity of its previous two editions, Astro Arcade has returned to the popular digital board game with several rewards.

This article lists the rewards of the returning Astro Arcade event and explains how you can get them.

What are the milestone rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event?

The Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event features loads of free milestone rewards, including dice rolls, Blasters (for Sticker Treasures), and Cash. You can earn these freebies by landing on the Redemption tiles and completing the Shutdown or Bank Heist missions to obtain Joysticks (event points).

Collecting Joysticks for Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event (Image via Scopely)

Here's a detailed breakdown of the Joysticks you can collect:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Joysticks

Shutdown Success - Four Joysticks

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Joysticks

Large Heist - Six Joysticks

Bankrupt - Eight Joysticks

Mega Heist - 12 Joysticks

Obtaining these Joysticks will help you claim milestone rewards as you continue playing.

Here are the milestone rewards in the re-introduced Monopoly Go Astro Arcade event:

Milestone 1: (10 Joysticks): Three Blasters

Three Blasters Milestone 2: (25 Joysticks): 40 dice rolls

40 dice rolls Milestone 3: (40 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 4: (80 Joysticks): One-Star (Green) Sticker Pack

One-Star (Green) Sticker Pack Milestone 5: (120 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 6: (150 Joysticks): 85 dice rolls

85 dice rolls Milestone 7: (100 Joysticks): Seven Blasters

Seven Blasters Milestone 8: (225 Joysticks): 125 dice rolls

125 dice rolls Milestone 9: (200 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 10: (250 Joysticks): Eight Blasters

Eight Blasters Milestone 11: (275 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 12: (425 Joysticks): 200 dice rolls

200 dice rolls Milestone 13: (200 Joysticks): Cash Boost (Five minutes)

Cash Boost (Five minutes) Milestone 14: (300 Joysticks): 10 Blasters

10 Blasters Milestone 15: (350 Joysticks): Three-Star (Pink) Sticker Pack

Three-Star (Pink) Sticker Pack Milestone 16: (475 Joysticks): 215 dice rolls

215 dice rolls Milestone 17: (350 Joysticks): 10 Blasters

10 Blasters Milestone 18: (550 Joysticks): 235 dice rolls

235 dice rolls Milestone 19: (250 Joysticks): Mega Heist (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (30 minutes) Milestone 20: (400 Joysticks): 12 Blasters

12 Blasters Milestone 21: (500 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 22: (775 Joysticks): 275 dice rolls

275 dice rolls Milestone 23: (600 Joysticks): 17 Blasters

17 Blasters Milestone 24: (1000 Joysticks): 345 dice rolls

345 dice rolls Milestone 25: (800 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 26: (750 Joysticks): 18 Blasters

18 Blasters Milestone 27: (850 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 28: (1200 Joysticks): 360 dice rolls

360 dice rolls Milestone 29: (500 Joysticks): Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes) Milestone 30: (800 Joysticks): 20 Blasters

20 Blasters Milestone 31: (900 Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 32: (1.75K Joysticks): 575 dice rolls

575 dice rolls Milestone 33: (1.2K Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 34: (1000 Joysticks): 20 Blasters

20 Blasters Milestone 35: (750 Joysticks): Builder Bash (30 minutes)

Builder Bash (30 minutes) Milestone 36: (2.35K Joysticks): 600 dice rolls

600 dice rolls Milestone 37: (1.5K Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 38: (3.5K Joysticks): 800 dice rolls

800 dice rolls Milestone 39: (2K Joysticks): Cash

Cash Milestone 40: (8.5K Joysticks): 2.125K dice rolls

If you are planning to earn more rewards within the timespan of the Astro Arcade event, you must play other live events in Monopoly Go.

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More