Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament (March 25-26, 2025): Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament is scheduled to arrive on March 25, 2025, featuring plenty of milestones you can complete by collecting points. However, completing such events eats up a lot of dice rolls. Therefore, it is better to learn about the tournament's complete list of rewards to see whether it is worth your efforts.

Ad

This article will help you learn everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament to help you stay ahead of your competition.

Schedule and complete list of Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament's rewards

As mentioned in our daily events article, the Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament will be held from March 25 to March 26, 2025.

There are 40 milestones in the event, completing all of which will help you earn up to over 6K dice rolls and 130 Pickaxe Tokens for the Treasure Dig minigame arriving in the game today. Since this minigame event will only last for two days, unlike the Treasure Dig events, collecting these Pickaxe tokens early on will be crucial for players trying to grab more rewards from the Dig minigame as well.

Ad

Trending

You can get Builder's Bash boosters for completing certain milestones in the Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament (Image via Scopely)

You must land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points. These points will help you complete the milestones and earn you rewards, including Cash, dice rolls, and certain boosters like Builder's Bash, and more.

Ad

You can also get a better rank in the Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament's ranking table by collecting these points. The developer gifts Cash rewards to everyone who participates in the event, but those with a better ranking in the ranking table get extra gifts like Sticker packs, free rolls, and more.

Also read: Monopoly GO v1.42 patch notes

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament:

Ad

1st milestone (10 points) : 3 Pickaxe Tokens

: 3 Pickaxe Tokens 2nd milestone (25 points) :40 dice

:40 dice 3rd milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash 4th milestone (80 points) : Green Sticker Pack

: Green Sticker Pack 5th milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash 6th milestone (150 points) : 5 Pickaxe Tokens

: 5 Pickaxe Tokens 7th milestone (100 points) : High Roller Boost and Cash

: High Roller Boost and Cash 8th milestone (225 points) : 150 dice and Cash

: 150 dice and Cash 9th milestone (200 points) : 7 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash

: 7 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash 10th milestone (250 points) : Yellow Sticker Pack

: Yellow Sticker Pack 11th milestone (275 points) : 8 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash

: 8 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash 12th milestone (350 points) : 225 dice

: 225 dice 13th milestone (200 points) : Cash Boost and Cash

: Cash Boost and Cash 14th milestone (300 points) : 10 Pickaxe Tokens

: 10 Pickaxe Tokens 15th milestone (350 points) : Pink Sticker Pack and Cash

: Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 16th milestone (400 points) : 250 dice and Cash

: 250 dice and Cash 17th milestone (350 points) : 10 Pickaxe Tokens

: 10 Pickaxe Tokens 18th milestone (450 points) : 275 dice

: 275 dice 19th milestone (250 points) : Mega Heist Boost and Cash

: Mega Heist Boost and Cash 20th milestone (400 points) : 12 Pickaxe Tokens

: 12 Pickaxe Tokens 21st milestone (500 points) : Cash

: Cash 22nd milestone (650 points) : 325 dice

: 325 dice 23rd milestone (600 points) : 17 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash

: 17 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash 24th milestone (900 points) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 25th milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (750 points) : 18 Pickaxe Tokens

: 18 Pickaxe Tokens 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1K points) : 425 dice

: 425 dice 29th milestone (500 points) : 10 minutes Cash Boost

: 10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (800 points) : 20 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash

: 20 Pickaxe Tokens and Cash 31st milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points) : 575 dice

: 575 dice 33rd milestone (1.2K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1K points) : 20 Pickaxe Tokens

: 20 Pickaxe Tokens 35th milestone (750 points) : 30 minutes Builder's Bash

: 30 minutes Builder's Bash 36th milestone (2K points) : 700 dice

: 700 dice 37th milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (3K points) : 950 dice

: 950 dice 39th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice

Ad

You can earn points like this for the Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament (Image for reference via Scopely)

You must land on the Railroad tile and perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to get the points. Each blocked Shutdown will help you earn two points, while each successful one will grab you four points.

While each Small heist will grab you four points, each Large and Bankrupt Heist will grab you six and eight points, respectively. You can use the roll multipliers to multiply your earnings and boost your progress in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback