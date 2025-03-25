Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 25, 2025, are perfect for players who want to earn cash and use it to upgrade their landmarks. Events like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash can help you boost your in-game progress. That said, you will need to know the complete schedule to get the best out of these events.

Ad

This article sheds light on the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 25, 2025, including the Quick Wins, milestone events, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The first of the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 25, 2025, is the Mega Heist event, which helps you loot the banks of your in-game friends. This event is followed by Rent Frenzy, during which you can earn extra rent from your friends.

Ad

Trending

Builder's Bash helps you upgrade Landmarks at a discount (Image via Scopely)

After this comes the Builder's Bash event. It helps you to upgrade your board's Landmarks at huge discounts. Then the Mega Heist event returns as the penultimate flash event of today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule, followed by the High Roller, the final flash event of the day.

Ad

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and will run until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and will run until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will run until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 pm and will run until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 pm and will run until March 26, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for 25, 2025, are

Pass GO one time.

Collect one sticker.

Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scopely brings special milestone events, daily tournaments, and more for the players almost every day. Here are the other ongoing events in the title:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Captain's Queste: The Captain's Quest event began on March 25, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 27. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Captain's Quest event began on March 25, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 27. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Barrel Roll: The Barrel Roll tournament began on March 25, 2025, and ends on March 26. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Barrel Roll tournament began on March 25, 2025, and ends on March 26. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event went live on March 21, 2025, and will last until March 26. Team up with friends and participate in the race to win more assets.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Earn as many cash rewards as possible from the Mega Heist and the Rent Frenzy events. Use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. While there have been enough events in the past couple of days, earning a little more before you start upgrading the buildings during the Builder's Bash event can be helpful.

Also read: Monopoly GO v1.42 patch update

Ad

You can then participate in the Builder's Bash event and upgrade as many Landmarks as possible. After that, participate in the second Meg Heist event to earn more cash rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 24, 2025, were

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback