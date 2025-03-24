Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 24, 2025

The Builder's Bash event is arriving after quite some time in today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule. Today's schedule also brings multiple flash events that can help the players earn many cash rewards. However, you must learn the complete schedule of these events to chalk out the best strategy to get the most from them.

This article will shed more light on the Monopoly GO daily events schedule, including the Quick Wins, Milestone events, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily event begins with the Builder's Bash, which allows the community to upgrade their Landmarks at huge discounts. Use this event to upgrade your Landmarks faster and earn more rewards.

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade your buildings at vast discounts (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Cash Grab, where you have to tap on the falling banknotes on your screen to collect the cash to increase your cash position. This event is followed by Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn extra rent from your in-game friends. You can collect rent by landing on tiles that feature your friends' tokens.

The next event is Wheel Boost, during which you get an extra free spin during the Color Wheel mini-game. This increases your chances of earning better rewards from the event. This event is followed by High Roller, i.e., today's final flash event.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4 hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for 24, 2025, are

Upgrade one Landmark.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Roll doubles four times.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Scopely also brings special milestone events, daily tournaments, and more for the players almost daily. Here are the other ongoing events in the title:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Highway to Fame: The Highway to Fame event began on March 23, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 25. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Highway to Fame event began on March 23, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 25. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens. Grease and Glory: The Grease and Glory tournament began on March 24, 2025, and ends on March 25. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Grease and Glory tournament began on March 24, 2025, and ends on March 25. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event went live on March 21, 2025, and will last until March 26. Team up with friends and participate in the race to win more assets.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Since Scopely brought plenty of events to help you earn cash in the last couple of days, arranging cash to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discount won't be a problem for most of the community. Besides, since the Cash Grab event runs simultaneously, you can recover some of the cash you spent on Landmark upgrades.

After that, you can earn cash from Rent Frenzy and participate in Wheel Boost for some additional in-game assets and other rewards. Then, participate in the High Roller event to roll higher multipliers and multiply your earnings from different events.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 23, 2025, were

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

