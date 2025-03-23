Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 23, 2025, bring amazing events that can help you earn plenty of cash. These include Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy, which are perfect for players trying to accumulate currency to upgrade their buildings. However, it is hard to get the most out of it without a sustainable strategy, which you cannot formulate until you know the complete schedule of these events.

Ad

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today bring four flash events, three Quick Wins, a new milestone event, and more.

Here is everything you must know about today's schedule.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 23, 2025, begin with a Rent Frenzy event. During this event, you will receive extra rent from your friends upon landing on tiles that feature their tiles. This event also returns as the final event of today.

Ad

Trending

Use Mega Heist and other flash events to earn cash (Image via Scopely)

Mega heist arrives after the first Rent Frenzy event, which helps you earn more cash, considering you can loot your friend's banks for better loots during this time. This event is followed by Free Parking Money, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash, which you can then retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Ad

Rent Frenzy returns after this as the final event of today. Check out the complete schedule below:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): From 11:00 am to 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 5:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for 23, 2025, are

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Land on Utility one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scopely also brings special milestone events, daily tournaments, and more for the players almost daily. Here are the other ongoing events:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Highway to Fame: The Highway to Fame event begins on March 23, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 25. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Highway to Fame event begins on March 23, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 25. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens. Downtime Derby: Downtime Derby tournament began on March 23, 2025, and ends on March 24. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

Downtime Derby tournament began on March 23, 2025, and ends on March 24. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event went live on March 21, 2025, and it will last until March 26. Team-up with friends and participate in the race to win more assets.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events for today (flash events) are designed to help the community earn plenty of cash so that they can start upgrading their Landmarks. However, we suggest you accumulate as much cash as possible from this event, and wait for events like Builder's Bash to upgrade the Landmarks.

Apart from that, you will receive extra cash just by playing during the Rent Frenzy events. Use roll multipliers during the Mega Heist and the Free Parking Money event to get the most out of these events.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025, were

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback