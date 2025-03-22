The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025, can help you earn some in-game assets and grab cash rewards. Scopely has brought only a few events, but they can help you earn enough in-game assets, which is crucial to boost your in-game progress.

Ad

Read on to know the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025, begin with Wheel Boost. It allows an extra free spin in Color Wheel, increasing your chances of earning more assets from this spin-the-wheel mini-game.

Next is High Roller, which allows the use of higher roll multipliers and helps multiply your earnings from the milestone event. Wheel Boost returns after this to help you earn more in-game assets.

Ad

Trending

Use Mega Heist to increase your cash positions in the game significantly (Image via Scopely)

After these is Mega Heist, which is the final event of today and can help increase your cash positions.

Ad

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From March 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm to March 22, 2025, at 2:00 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From March 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm to March 22, 2025, at 2:00 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for 22, 2025, are

Ad

Pass GO one time

Complete one Shut Down

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scopely also brings special milestone events, daily tournaments, and more for the players almost every day. Here are the other ongoing events:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Fast and Luxurious: The Fast and Luxurious event begins on March 21, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 23. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Fast and Luxurious event begins on March 21, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 23. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens. Pace Pushers tournament: Pace Pushers tournament began on March 22, 2025, and ends on March 23. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

Pace Pushers tournament began on March 22, 2025, and ends on March 23. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event went live on March 21, 2025, and it will last until March 26. Team-up with friends and participate in the race to win more assets.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025 can help you earn some in-game assets and cash. Focus on the Wheel Boost event, as each extra free spin is your chance to get an extra reward from the Color Wheel event.

You can use higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event, but make sure to keep a close eye on your stock of dice rolls so that you don't overspend. Also focus on Mega Heist to earn some extra cash to prepare for the upcoming Landmark upgrades.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 21, 2025, were

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback