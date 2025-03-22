  • home icon
  Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 22, 2025 13:46 IST
Monopoly Go daily events
All Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025, can help you earn some in-game assets and grab cash rewards. Scopely has brought only a few events, but they can help you earn enough in-game assets, which is crucial to boost your in-game progress.

Read on to know the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025, begin with Wheel Boost. It allows an extra free spin in Color Wheel, increasing your chances of earning more assets from this spin-the-wheel mini-game.

Next is High Roller, which allows the use of higher roll multipliers and helps multiply your earnings from the milestone event. Wheel Boost returns after this to help you earn more in-game assets.

Use Mega Heist to increase your cash positions in the game significantly (Image via Scopely)
Use Mega Heist to increase your cash positions in the game significantly (Image via Scopely)

After these is Mega Heist, which is the final event of today and can help increase your cash positions.

  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From March 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm to March 22, 2025, at 2:00 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for 22, 2025, are

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Shut Down
  • Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Scopely also brings special milestone events, daily tournaments, and more for the players almost every day. Here are the other ongoing events:

  • Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.
  • Fast and Luxurious: The Fast and Luxurious event begins on March 21, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 23. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens.
  • Pace Pushers tournament: Pace Pushers tournament began on March 22, 2025, and ends on March 23. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.
  • Tycoon Racers: The Tycoon Racers event went live on March 21, 2025, and it will last until March 26. Team-up with friends and participate in the race to win more assets.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 22, 2025 can help you earn some in-game assets and cash. Focus on the Wheel Boost event, as each extra free spin is your chance to get an extra reward from the Color Wheel event.

You can use higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event, but make sure to keep a close eye on your stock of dice rolls so that you don't overspend. Also focus on Mega Heist to earn some extra cash to prepare for the upcoming Landmark upgrades.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 21, 2025, were

  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour)
  • Cash Boost (10 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)

