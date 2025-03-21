Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 21, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (March 21, 2025) can help you earn some amazing in-game assets. Events like Free Parking Dice and Mega Heist can help you earn free rolls and cash rewards to boost your in-game progress. We detail Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today, including the daily Quick Wins, milestone events, and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Cash, where you can earn plenty of cash by landing on certain tiles and retrieve cash by landing on Free Parking tile.

The next event is Free Parking Money, where you have to land on specific tiles to earn dice, and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve these dice rolls. After this arrives Builder's Bash, which helps you upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts.

The Mega Heist event is here to help you earn cash rewards (Image via Scopely)

Next is Cash Boost, helping you to earn more cash by simply completing certain tasks. This event is followed by Mega Heist, which helps you pull off heists on your in-game friend's banks to increase your net worth.

Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins from 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins from 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins from 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins from 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins from 8:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins from 8:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins from 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins from 5:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins from 8:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Pass GO one time

Roll Doubles two times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Scopely also brings special milestone events, daily tournaments, and more for the players almost every day. The milestone events and daily tournaments scheduled for March 21, 2025, are Fast and Luxurious and Grease, and Glory.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Fast and Luxurious: The Fast and Luxurious event begins on March 21, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 23. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens.

The Fast and Luxurious event begins on March 21, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 23. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles, which feature the event-exclusive tokens. Grease and Glory: Grease and Glory began on March 21, 2025, and ends on March 22. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for March 21, 2025

Since you won't get another chance to earn cash before the Builder's Bash event today, if you want to upgrade your Landmarks at discounts, participate in the Free Parking Money event and use roll multipliers to get as much cash as you can collect.

After that, you can keep the roll multipliers on during the Free Parking dice event if you want to add some dice rolls to your stock. Once this event is over, start upgrading your board's Landmarks at huge discounts during the Builder's Bash event. Since the next two events are Cash Boost, and Mega Heist, do not be stingy with your spending during the Builder's Bash event, as you can easily earn the cash spent on this event back from those final events.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 20, 2025, were

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

