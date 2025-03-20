The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 20, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn more cash. Events like Mega Heist and Cash Boost can make you one of the richest tycoons in-game. However, you must learn the complete daily event schedule to chalk out a strategy to get the most out of these events.

This article brings Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 20, 2025, which includes the schedule for Quick Wins, milestone events, and more. It should help you strategize your gameplay to get the most out of this event.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with the Mega Heist. This is a great event that allows the community to loot their friend's banks for huge rewards.

Mega Heist can help you earn a lot of cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event in line is High Roller, which allows the tycoons to use higher roll multipliers to multiply their earnings. Sticker Boom also begins during the same time as High Roller and provides 50% more stickers to the players for opening the sticker packs. This event will remain in the game for a day.

The next event is Cash Boost, which allows you to earn extra cash from playing the game. Mega Heist returns after this event as the final event of today. Check out the complete schedule below:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): From 8:00 am to March 21, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to March 21, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Landon Chance tile two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Today's lineup includes a daily tournament, as well as a regular and special event - Craft Clash, Tycoon Empire, and Juggle Jam, respectively.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Tycoon Empire: This event begins on March 20, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on March 21, 2025. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event begins on March 20, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on March 21, 2025. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Craft Clash: Craft Clash began on March 20, 2025, and ends on March 21, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

Craft Clash began on March 20, 2025, and ends on March 21, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Juggle Jam: Juggle Jam replaces St. Paddy's Partners as the new special event. It began on March 18, 2025, (March 19, 2025, depending on your timezone) and will last until March 21, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist event with roll multipliers to create an overflowing cash bucket from the start. You will also get chances to earn more cash from special events, milestone events, and more. Make sure to save these cash rewards for when there will be a Builder's Bash event in the daily events schedule.

Participate in the High Roller and use higher roll multipliers for some time to multiply your earnings from the milestone events and special events. Try to earn more stickers during the Sticker Boom event to complete your sticker albums faster, and participate in Cash Boost later to increase your cash earnings. Finally, if you have missed the previous opportunity to earn cash from Mega Heist, take your chance during the final Mega Heist event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 19, 2025, were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

