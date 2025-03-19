Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 19, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for March 19, 2025, is packed with events that will help you earn plenty of in-game assets and cash rewards. To maximize your benefits, it's essential to familiarize yourself with the order in which these events will run.

This article provides an overview of the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for March 19, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

On March 19, 2025, the Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Money, where you can land on specific tiles to earn cash, which you can retrieve by landing on Free Parking.

Following this event is Lucky Chance, which offers lucrative rewards for landing on the Chance tile. The Rent Frenzy event comes next, allowing you to collect more rent from your friends.

Rent Frenzy event can help you earn great rewards (Image via Scopely)

The next in line is Builder's Bash, during which you can upgrade your buildings at discounts of up to 50%.

This is followed by High Roller and then Free Parking Dice. High Roller allows you to utilize higher roll multipliers, while Free Parking Dice requires you to land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls, which you can retrieve by landing on Free Parking.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): From 12:00 am to 5:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 12:00 am to 5:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes) : From 6:00 am to 8:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

: From 6:00 am to 8:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): From 9:00 am to 11:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 9:00 am to 11:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 12:00 pm to 5:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 12:00 pm to 5:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 6:00 pm to 8:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 6:00 pm to 8:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Dice (1 hour): From 9:00 pm to March 19, 2025, at 2:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new Monopoly GO season called Movie Night on March 6, 2025, after the conclusion of Artful Tales. This campaign features several exciting events and tournaments.

Today's lineup includes a daily tournament, as well as a regular and special event: Craft Clash, Knightly Quest, and Juggle Jam, respectively.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Knightly Quest: This event began on March 18, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 20, 2025. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 18, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 20, 2025. During its run, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles, which feature event-exclusive tokens. Craft Clash: Craft Clash began on March 18, 2025, and ends on March 19, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

Craft Clash began on March 18, 2025, and ends on March 19, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Juggle Jam: Juggle Jam replaces St. Paddy's Partners as the new special event. It began on March 18, 2025, (March 19, 2025, depending on your timezone) and will last until March 21, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

To make the most of today's Monopoly GO events, start by using normal roll multipliers to win more cash from Free Parking Money. Then, participate in Lucky Chance and Rent Frenzy to earn extra cash, dice rolls, and other assets.

Next, take advantage of Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at a lower cost, allowing you to complete your boards without overspending.

After that, participate in the High Roller event to utilize higher roll multipliers and increase your earnings from milestone events. Finally, use normal roll multipliers again to earn more dice from the Free Parking Dice event and refill your stock of dice rolls.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 18, 2025, were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

