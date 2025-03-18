The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 18, 2025, include only three flash events but offer valuable cash rewards to boost your progress. Events like Mega Heist and Builder's Bash can help you earn plenty of rewards. However, to get the most out of these events, you must learn the complete schedule for these daily events in Monopoly GO.

This article provides all the information you need about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 18, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers irrespective of the free rolls you have in your stock. This multiplies your earnings from different events.

You can earn great Cash rewards from the Mega Heist event (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot the banks of your in-game friends to grab more cash to raise your cash positions. Builder's Bash follows this event, where you get to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount.

High Roller (5 minutes): From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 11:00 am to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11:00 am to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Land on Community Chest one time

Complete these Quick Wins to earn special St. Paddy's Partners event tokens.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Scopely introduced a new season called Movie Night after the conclusion of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025, featuring several exciting events and tournaments.

Today's lineup includes a daily tournament, a regular event, and a special event: Craft Clash, Knightly Quest, and St. Paddy's Partners, respectively.

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO, Movie Night, started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Knightly Quest: This event began on March 18, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 20, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens.

This event began on March 18, 2025, and will last three days before ending on March 20, 2025. Complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles, that feature event-exclusive tokens. Craft Clash: This event began on March 18, 2025, and ends on March 19, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

This event began on March 18, 2025, and ends on March 19, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. St. Paddy's Partners: The latest Partners event arrived on March 13, 2025, after the conclusion of the Peg-E Prize Drop. It will stay live in the game until March 19, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist event to earn enough cash and spend it during the Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at discounts and boost your progress. Additionally, you can participate in the High Roller event to earn extra from the milestone events.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 17, 2025, were:

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Grab (30 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

